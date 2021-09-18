Bitcoin Down 11% By Investing.com

Bitcoin cryptocurrency sank 11%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 45,840.6 on the Investing.com Index at 18:07 (15:07 GMT) on Tuesday, down 11.19% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since September 7th.

The drop also triggered a drop in Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 919.1B, or 42.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peaks, Bitcoin’s capitalization was $ 1.184.9B.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded in a range of $ 45,840.6 to $ 52,885.3.

Over the past 7 days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained-pct. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 48.7B or 29.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 45,840,6055 to $ 52,885.3477 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Bitcoin is still below 29.23% of its peak of $ 64,778.04, which was reached on April 14th.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 3,275.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.38% on the day.

trading at $ 2,1913 on the Investing.com Index, down 21.52%.

Ethereum’s market cap was $ 413.9B or 19.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Cardano’s market cap was $ 78.4B or 3.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.