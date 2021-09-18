Bitcoin skyrocketed to $ 50,000. “Whales” are returning to the market – Ministry of Finance

Since the end of June, the “whale” – investors who own more than $ 50 million in bitcoins – have started buying this cryptocurrency again. Writes about this CNBC with reference to the data of the blockchain firm Chainalysis.

Chainalysis concluded that large investors have a significant impact on the price of cryptocurrencies. When they buy more digital assets, prices go up, when they start selling them, prices go down.

The activity of bitcoin “whales” is associated with price fluctuations this year. Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, believes these investors were the “driving force” of the market until the end of February.

How the behavior of the “whales” changed

The activity of the whales fluctuated along with the volatility of bitcoin. At the beginning of the year, they mostly bought cryptocurrency, but started selling it in March, when Bitcoin began to fall in price. Sales peaked in April, according to Chainalysis.

From the end of June to August 22, large investors purchased bitcoins worth about $ 10 billion (at the price of August 24). Now their stocks have already returned to the February level.

Large investors also tend to hold on to cryptocurrencies for longer. According to Chainalysis, the whales hold, on average, at least 75% of the bitcoins they buy.

The bitcoin rate on August 23 broke through the $ 50 thousand mark – its highest value in three months. Cryptocurrency capitalization has reached $ 940 billion.

Earlier, the “Ministry of Finance” wrote that according to NewsBTC analyst Ayash Jindal, bitcoin began a new wave of growth from the support zone of $ 45.5 thousand and is now likely to rise above $ 48 thousand.

The bitcoin rate rose to a historic high of $ 64.3 thousand on April 14. After that, the price of the main cryptocurrency began to decline. On June 22, the value of a digital coin fell to $ 28.8 thousand for the first time since January this year.