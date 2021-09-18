Boguslavsky announced Fedun’s refusal to let investors into Spartak

The founder of the investment company RTP Global billionaire Leonid Boguslavsky said that he expressed interest in investing in the Spartak football club. According to him, the attempt was unsuccessful, since the owner “is not going to let anyone go there.” Since 2004, Spartak has been owned by LUKOIL Vice President Leonid Fedun.

Mr. Boguslavsky said that he and his unnamed friend a few years ago “had thoughts about Spartak.” “With the permission of the owner, we ordered a financial audit of the club. But then it turned out that, firstly, the owner was not going to let anyone in there. Even for some minority share at the initial stage with our participation in the board of directors – so that we participate in decision-making and can ensure their transparency for partners, as is usually the case in companies, “he said in an interview with Sport-Express.

The second reason why the partners abandoned the idea to invest in Spartak, according to Leonid Boguslavsky, was that “the football economy in Russia does not work for the investor.” Clubs do not receive income from television broadcasts, and the level of corruption in Russian football is high, the businessman said. “Investing in football here is not about a business project, or about charity, or even about passion, but about ego. But we do not have such a need, ”the investor noted.

Note that in 2019, Mr. Fedun expressed his intention to transfer a controlling stake in Spartak to a non-profit association of fans. According to him, the reorganization is scheduled for 2023, after the club finds “new sources for real self-financing.” He separately said that he opposed the idea of ​​selling the club to the president of Alfa-Bank Peter Aven. In April 2021, Mr. Aven told Sovetsky Sport that he still wants to buy Spartak, but Leonid Fedun “does not seem to be going to sell it”.

More details about the plans – in the material of “Kommersant” “Leonid Fedun threatened to give” Spartak “to the fans.”