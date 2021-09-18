Boguslavsky spoke about unsuccessful attempts to invest in Spartak :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the billionaire, the owner of the Moscow football club Leonid Fedun “is not going to let anyone go there.” He also said that the football economy in Russia does not work for the investor.

Read us on News News

Leonid Boguslavsky

(Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS)



Billionaire Leonid Boguslavsky said in an interview with Sport-Express that he was considering investing in his favorite football club – Spartak. But, according to him, the owner of the club, Leonid Fedun, was not going to let anyone go there.

“Desire and opportunities [вложиться в футбольный клуб] there is. But it won’t work in Russia. With very good management, a stable hit in European competition and an efficient buying and selling of players, you can make ends meet. But at the same time, one can not dream of a championship and high places in European competitions, ”said Boguslavsky.

Champion of Russia as part of “Spartak” urged Fedun to sell the club



The businessman said that he and his friend had thoughts about Spartak. “Several years ago we even did a weight approach. With the permission of the owner, a financial audit of the club was ordered. But then it turned out that the owner was not going to let anyone in there. Even for some minority stake at the initial stage with our participation in the board of directors, ”Boguslavsky added.

Also, according to him, he realized that the football economy in Russia does not work for the investor. “Clubs have no income from TV broadcasts. Investing in football here is not about a business project, or about charity, or even about passion, but about the ego. But we do not have such a need, ”the businessman noted, adding that there is a high level of corruption in Russian football.

Boguslavsky is the founder of the RTP Global investment fund. Forbes estimates his fortune at $ 3.6 billion.

Fedun has owned the Spartak football club since 2004.