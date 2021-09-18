Cabella – about moving to Krasnodar: I made the right choice! Glad to be here

Midfielder of Krasnodar Remy Cabella stated that he did not doubt the correctness of the transition to the Russian club.

“I have always said that after my debut for Krasnodar I made the right choice! I am delighted to be here and happy to play for this club in the Champions League! I really respect my choice, I thank the president of the club for the opportunity to play here, ”wrote Cabella on his Instagram.

Recall that on May 28, the voting of fans ended, according to the results of which Cabella was recognized as the best player of the 2020/2021 season as part of the Krasnodar club. The Frenchman took part in 32 matches, scored 11 goals and scored two assists. In the current draw of the Russian Premier League, Remy had seven meetings, scored one goal and gave two assists.

Earlier, Peuple-vert.fr cited Cabell’s words, in which the footballer doubted his choice. “Everyone wanted me to stay – family, management and coaching staff. I made this decision myself. And, perhaps, it turned out to be wrong. But we will no longer be able to find out, ”said the midfielder.