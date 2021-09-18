Carlsen defeated Nepomniachtchi in Armageddon and won the super tournament in Stavanger

The final 10th round of the Norway Chess super tournament took place in Stavanger (Norway). Reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen defeated the Russian with black pieces Jan Nepomniachtchi in armageddon. The game of classical chess between future rivals in the match for the world chess crown ended in a draw. A similar result in this pair was recorded in the first round of Norway Chess.

Another Russian Sergey Karjakin White beat the Norwegian in Armageddon Aryana Tari… The only “clean” victory in the 10th round was won by the representative of France Alireza Firouja, who took over the Hungarian Richard Rapport.

Carlsen won the tournament for the fourth time (third in a row). Firuja took the second place. The third was Rapport.

As a reminder, according to the rules of the tournament, 3 points are awarded for a victory in regular time. In case of a tie, the game Armageddon is played, where the winner gets 1.5 points and the loser gets 1 point.

Final position

1. Magnus Carlsen – 19.5.

2. Alireza Firouja – 18.

3. Richard Rapport – 16.5.

4. Ian Nepomniachtchi – 12.

5.Sergey Karjakin – 10.

6. Aryan Tari – 7.