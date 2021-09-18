Cavani to leave Manchester United

Center Edinson Cavani is considering leaving Manchester United after Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford.

According to Todofichajes, the Uruguayan wants to change his club registration in order to get more gaming practice. The Cavani crossing can be issued during the winter transfer window. Earlier it was reported about the interest in Edinson from the Catalan “Barcelona”.

The 34-year-old striker joined the Red Devils camp last year after signing a two-year contract. The player is currently in the infirmary due to injury.