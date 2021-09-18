Celta – Cadiz. Forecast and bet for 1.97 / Football predictions

On Friday 17 September, in the fifth round of the Spanish Example of the 2021/22 season in Viga, the local club Celta will host Cadiz. The beginning is at 22:00 Moscow time. Celta – Cadiz: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Celta

Celta in the last draw of the Spanish championship, it took the eighth line, behind the European Cup zone by only five points, and this season it is still in the relegation zone, having one point on its account.

In the new championship, the Celts in the first round suffered a home fiasco from the reigning champion of Spain in the person of Atletico Madrid, losing to him 1: 2.

In the next game, the club from Vigo scored the only points of the season, having painted the away world with Osasuna 0: 0. In the next two meetings, he only lost, losing at home 0: 1 to Athletic and in Madrid to Real Madrid 2: 5.

Celta have lost their last three home games, and before that they had three victories in a row at home.

“Cadiz”

“Cadiz” last season finished in the middle of the standings. In the same season, he scored two points and goes to the bottom of the tournament.

In the first round, the team drew 1: 1 at home with Levante. Then his guest match with Betis ended with the same score, and after that he only lost.

Even before the pause for the national teams’ matches, the Yellow-Blues lost at home to Osasuna 2: 3, and in the last round suffered a fiasco from Real Sociedad 0: 2, playing also on their territory.

Taking into account last season, Cadiz have not won seven matches in a row, having lost four of them. But as a guest he has only one defeat in six meetings of the championship.

Last season Celta scored four points against Cadiz, beating 4-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away.

Forecast and bet on Celta – Cadiz

In this fight, the bookmakers give preference to the owners. For Celta’s victory they offer – 1.58…

For Victoria Cadiz they give – 6.40, draw scored – in 4.20…

Recently, Celta had no problems with Cadiz at home. Plus, the Vigo team needs to end their unsuccessful streak. In general, in this game put for the home team at least one goal.