Championship of Italy. Fiorentina Kokorina visiting Genoa, Inter will host Bologna, Atalanta Miranchuk vs. Salernitana – Football

The 4th round of Serie A started on Friday with the match between Sassuolo and Torino (0: 1).
On Saturday, Fiorentina by Aleksandr Kokorin will play away from Genoa, Aleksey Miranchuk’s Atalanta will play Salernitana, Inter will host Bologna.
On Sunday, Roma will play an away match against Verona, Juventus will face Milan.
The round ended on Monday with the Udinese – Napoli match.
Championship of Italy
4th round
September 18, 16.00, Luigi Ferraris
- Genoa – Sirigu, Cambiaso, Maksimovich, Vanhoisden, Criscito, Badel, Touré, Fares, Melegoni, Rovella, Destro.
- Fiorentina – Drongovski, Odriosola, Martinez, Igor Julio, Biragi, Bonaventura, Pulgar, Castrovilli (Duncan, 26), Callejon, Vlahovich, Gonzalez.
- Warnings:
Touré (13), Criscito (15), Vanhoisden (20).
-
September 18, 21.45, Areca
-
September 17, 21.45, Citta del Tricolore
- Goal:
-
0: 1 –
83 Pjatsa.
- Sassuolo – Consigli, Tolyan, Kirikesh, Ferrari, Rogerio (Traore, 65), Berardi, Djuricic (Defrel, 87), Boga (Kiryakopoulos, 65), Frattesi (Harrui, 75), Lopez, Raspadori (Skamacca, 65).
- Torino – Milinkovic-Savic, Gigi, Bremer, Rodriguez, Lukic, Shingo (Voyvoda, 77), Escape (Mandragora, 77), Prat (Linetti, 64), Brekalo (Piazza, 77), Aina (Ansaldi, 52), Sanabria.
- Warnings:
-
Bremer (12), Aina (35), Rodriguez (54), Gigi (90).
NOTE: match start time – Moscow.
Serie A Statistics
Series A table