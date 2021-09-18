Championship of Italy. Fiorentina Kokorina visiting Genoa, Inter will host Bologna, Atalanta Miranchuk vs. Salernitana – Football

The 4th round of Serie A started on Friday with the match between Sassuolo and Torino (0: 1).

On Saturday, Alexandra Kokorina’s Fiorentina will play on the road against Genoa, Alexey Miranchuk’s Atalanta against Salernitana, Inter will host Bologna.

On Sunday, Roma will play an away match against Verona, Juventus will face Milan.

The round ended on Monday with the Udinese – Napoli match.

Championship of Italy

4th round

the date of the September 18, 16.00, Luigi Ferraris Genoa – Sirigu, Krishito, Maksimovich, Vanhoisden, Cambiaso, Fares, Badel, Touré, Rovella, Melegoni, Destro. Fiorentina – Drongovski, Odriosola, Martinez, Igor Julio, Biragi, Bonaventura, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

the date of the September 18, 21.45, Areca

the date of the September 17, 21.45, Citta del Tricolore Goal: 0: 1 –

83 Pjatsa. Sassuolo – Consigli, Tolyan, Kirikesh, Ferrari, Rogerio (Traore, 65), Berardi, Djuricic (Defrel, 87), Boga (Kiryakopoulos, 65), Frattesi (Harrui, 75), Lopez, Raspadori (Skamacca, 65). Torino – Milinkovic-Savic, Gigi, Bremer, Rodriguez, Lukic, Shingo (Voyvoda, 77), Escape (Mandragora, 77), Prat (Linetti, 64), Brekalo (Piazza, 77), Aina (Ansaldi, 52), Sanabria. Warnings: Bremer (12), Aina (35), Rodriguez (54), Gigi (90).

NOTE: match start time – Moscow.

