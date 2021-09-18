Chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit against Netflix over the phrase that she did not compete with men

Nina Akhmeteli

BBC Russian Service

September 17, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Nona Gaprindashvili is the first woman in history to receive the title of International Men’s Grandmaster

The claim by the legendary chess player and the first woman to receive the title of international male grandmaster in 1978 concerns the misconception in the popular Netflix miniseries Queen’s Move that she never competed with men.

According to BLB, a law firm that, along with American lawyers, defends Nona Gaprindashvili’s interests in a US court in California, this statement in the final episode of the series was deliberately incorrect and concerns the most significant career achievement of the Georgian grandmaster.

“This completely crossed out Nona Gaprindashvili’s career achievements, because the main leitmotif of her whole life was that she played on equal terms with men and won them,” a spokesman for the company Rusudan Maisuradze told the BBC.

She notes that the episode in which the false information was sounded concerns 1968, and by that time Gaprindashvili had already played matches with about 60 male chess players, ten of whom were grandmasters.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Nona Gaprindashvili plays immediately against 28 chess players in Great Britain, in 1965

According to Maisuradze, through American lawyers and on behalf of Gaprindashvili, they have already tried to get Netflix to correct and admit that this information in the series is a lie, but they were refused.

Particularly offensive, the lawyers said, was the fact that Gaprindashvili was featured in the series as a Russian chess player.

Now Gaprindashvili is demanding a public apology from Netflix for false information in the series, its corrections and $ 5 million in compensation.

Gaprindashvili became the champion of Georgia at the age of 15. At 21, she won the Women’s World Championship and successfully defended this title for 16 years – from 1962 to 1978. She is a five-time USSR champion.

Nona Gaprindashvili is the first woman in chess history to receive the title of International Men’s Grandmaster. This happened in 1978.

Earlier, in an interview with the BBC Russian Service, Gaprindashvili said that when she became the world champion, she immediately began to participate in men’s tournaments, and the phrase in the series that she never played with men is not true.

“It’s a shame, of course, because when a film is made about chess, and even more so when they talk about a world champion, then there should already be accuracy,” Gaprindashvili said.