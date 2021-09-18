Chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit against Netflix over the phrase that she did not compete with men

by

  • Nina Akhmeteli
  • BBC Russian Service

Nona Gaprindavshili in 1964

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Nona Gaprindashvili is the first woman in history to receive the title of International Men’s Grandmaster

The claim by the legendary chess player and the first woman to receive the title of international male grandmaster in 1978 concerns the misconception in the popular Netflix miniseries Queen’s Move that she never competed with men.

According to BLB, a law firm that, along with American lawyers, defends Nona Gaprindashvili’s interests in a US court in California, this statement in the final episode of the series was deliberately incorrect and concerns the most significant career achievement of the Georgian grandmaster.

“This completely crossed out Nona Gaprindashvili’s career achievements, because the main leitmotif of her whole life was that she played on equal terms with men and won them,” a spokesman for the company Rusudan Maisuradze told the BBC.

She notes that the episode in which the false information was sounded concerns 1968, and by that time Gaprindashvili had already played matches with about 60 male chess players, ten of whom were grandmasters.

Leave a Comment