Chess player sues Netflix over Queen’s Move

Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashvili, who is the first woman to receive the title of international male grandmaster, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Federal District Court against Netflix over the Queen’s Move series, according to The New York Times.
The athlete wrote a 25-page complaint about the episode where the main character of the series runs a tournament in Moscow, speaking against the Soviet champions. Commenting on what is happening, the voiceover says: “In fact, the only unusual thing about her is her gender, and even that is not unique in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the world champion among women and has never met men. “
Gaprindashvili called this statement “a destructive lie that undermines and humiliates her achievements in front of an audience of millions.” The chess player, who is now 80 years old, demanded to remove this statement and pay her compensation in $ 1 million.
Gaprindashvili claims that the creators of the series “brazenly and deliberately lied about her achievements” in order to enhance the drama and make the main character a character who “paved the way” for other women. In reality, by the time of the events unfolding in The Queen’s Move, the Soviet chess player had repeatedly competed with men and defeated them.
The Netflix series is based on the novel Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis. Gaprindashvili explained that in the original the work read: “There was Nona Gaprindashvili, who was not up to the level of this tournament, but a player who had many meetings with all these Russian grandmasters.”
Netflix, commenting on the lawsuit, said that they highly respect the Soviet chess player, but consider her statement unfounded. Service expressed its intention to defend its position in court.
The Queen’s Move series was released on Netflix on October 23, 2020. It tells the story of a girl from the United States who, left an orphan, became interested in chess and eventually became one of the strongest players in the world. The film received several film awards, including a Golden Globe.