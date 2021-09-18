Commentator “Match TV” called the reason for leaving the disagreement with the policy of the channel :: Football :: RBC Sport

Denis Kazansky said that his idea of ​​how the channel should develop is at odds with how it actually happens. “The right of the channel is to choose the line of development. And my right is to choose whether to live with it or not, “he added.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Commentator Denis Kazansky spoke about the reasons for his departure from the Match TV channel.

“On the one hand, I started to get the feeling more and more that mastery is turning into a craft. This is the first thing. If I only commented on football and hockey, I would probably cope with it calmly. But I’m still working in the frame. And my idea of ​​how I and the channel should develop is slightly at odds with how it actually happens, ”Sport24 quotes Kazansky with a link to the Football Fabrika YouTube channel.

Arustamyan was offered a job at Okko after a scandalous departure from Match TV



According to him, the channel has its own policy, which is absolutely normal. “But it seems to me that in this situation it would be fair not to make money, look at it all and spit, but it would be more honest to leave,” added Kazansky.

The journalist stated that he hosted the All for the Match program, and with each release it became less sporting. “The right of the channel is to choose the line of development. And my right is to choose whether to live with it or not, ”said Kazansky, adding that he was offended that the broadcast with Olga Buzova became the brightest during Euro 2020.

The fact that Kazansky had left Match TV became known on 13 September. He has been working on the channel since 2015.

At the end of August, commentator Nobel Arustamyan left the TV channel after interviewing football player Pavel Mamaev about his divorce. He explained his departure by disagreeing with the editorial policy of Match TV.

In addition, in July this year, commentator Mikhail Mossakovsky left the TV channel. He went to work for the Cypriot football club Paphos.