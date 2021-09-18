Cracked and peeling. CSKA – Spartak sign and our reputation

About one relationship that not everyone notices.

It seems that someone edifying deliberately brought these events together in time. Our bitter suffering from the sight of the odds table, where we now heroically compete with various kinds of Malta, and our strained vigor in anticipation of the match, which, by habit, is called the main one in the country. It seems that someone specially bothered for us to catch and think.

Do you feel uncomfortable with how this very match between CSKA and Spartak is being presented today? All these bright epithets, superlatives, drum rolls – it’s all pretentious, unnatural, fake. Well, what kind of passions can lurk in the meeting of two unfortunate people? Is that what we ourselves dream up. And the real greatness there today is zero. Well, if we judge by the standards of the main football phenomenon of the country, as we are used to. In this sense, it is a dummy, which we ourselves persuade ourselves to consider a delicacy.

But at the same time, there is one important semantic layer in this event. There is some kind of invisible connection between how vigorous the face of national football looks, and the health of its whole, football, body. The person in this case is considered to be just a para-poster, a para-sign, a para-showcase – the fights of those two teams that excite the country. When a sign plays with all colors, then the overall reputation is usually impeccable. We do not always notice this connection, but this does not mean that it does not exist.

We can easily find confirmation in our history. The notable international successes of Soviet football of the fifties and sixties (1956, 1960, 1966) came at a time when the pair of “Spartak” and “Dynamo” were considered cult in the national championship. The next rise came in the eighties (peak in 1988) – a period of irreconcilable rivalry between Spartak and Kiev.

Bubnov against Blokhin, “Spartak” against Kiev / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Dmitry Donskoy

In the Russian time, the first decade of the new century (especially 2008), when the title of “Derby of All Russia” in relation to the meetings of “Spartak” and CSKA, did not jar on anyone, is most like the first decade of the new century.

And vice versa: when there was no showcase pair inside the country, there were no international achievements. Let’s say the seventies turned out to be the time of the total domination of Kiev “Dynamo”, with which no one could compete at all in the Union championship, and the team missed two world championships in a row. In the nineties, Spartak was two heads above all in Russia – the team was tormented again.

At the same time, the pair-sign has some amazing feature – it seems to draw others into its field with the energy of rivalry. It is impossible not to notice that in any of the aforementioned eras, someone else always appeared next to the two strongest clubs. The currents of Spartak and Dynamo brought to life the luxurious Torpedo, which became the symbol of a whole generation of the sixties. Under the vibes of “Spartak” and Kiev, the wonderful Tbilisi “Dynamo” was born, which charmed even Europe. Against the background of the voltage of Spartak and CSKA, the proud Zenit emerged, which also made some noise on the continent.

Tbilisi “Dynamo” – the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup 1981 / Photo: © RIA Novosti

Apparently, the tension that the pair-sign gives is energizing the entire national football. And, it is possible, in response, it charges itself. At least the same table of UEFA coefficients does not contradict the proposed version. In the second half of the 1980s, the Soviet Union had a stable place in the top four, and for a couple of seasons (1988/89 and 1989/90) it even came second after Italy, the then center of world football. As for the Russian era, we first got the widest representation in European competitions – six clubs in total, including three in the Champions League – in the fall of 2009. It turns out that then there were not two, not three clubs in order, but much more.

Zenit beat Manchester United in the 2008 UEFA Super Cup / Photo: © Matthew Peters / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

Who’s okay with us today? Zenit became the champion three times in a row, but there is no one next to it. And couples-posters – in all honesty and guided by the values ​​not of marketing, but of football – there is also no. Isn’t that why everything is so bad in Europe?

It’s not worth pumping up the importance of the Spartak-CSKA match – everything artificial, deliberate looks pathetic. In terms of football content, there will be at least two matches in the next round that promise more: Sochi will play against Dynamo, and Rubin will play against Zenit. And “Akhmat” and “Krasnodar” are in no way inferior to the capital pair – at least the sum of places in the current table is the same.

Alas, CSKA and Spartak are yesterday’s signs. Today – already cracked and peeling. To the same extent as the reputation of all our football.

