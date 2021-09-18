CSKA – Spartak, RPL: ​​how Rui Vitoria lost to CSKA

In the eighth round of the Russian championship, one of the main matches of the season will take place – CSKA will host Spartak. Derby is the decoration of the meager RPL table, even though now the game for both teams is not very appetizing. For Alexey Berezutsky, this is the first battle with Spartak as a head coach, but Rui Vitoria already met with the army team. And he will hardly be happy if he is reminded of those meetings. The Portuguese lost twice to CSKA, for which then defender Alexei Berezutsky played.





The hysteria around Spartak is greatly exaggerated. Let Vitoria work!

Vitoria had a great start at Benfica. In the first two seasons, the team under his leadership took the Primeira gold, the Portuguese Cup, the League Cup and (twice) the country’s Super Cup. In the spring of 2016, she reached the Champions League quarterfinals, and the following year – to the 1/8 finals. Analyzing Ruya’s coaching career, one can conclude that it was at its peak at that time.

Before the 2017/2018 season, Benfica had a transfer campaign that must have disappointed the coach. The club, as usual, sold the group of leaders for a lot of money – Ederson for € 40 million, Semed for € 35.7 million, Lindelof for € 35 million, Mitroglu for € 15 million, but in fact it did not strengthen. The management spent only € 9.95 million, while in the previous two years under Vitoria, newcomers spent € 35.35 million and € 43.77 million. An incredible story for Benfica: that summer the Lisbon Eagles missed almost all newcomers … The most expensive purchase was the Croatian midfielder Philip Krovinovic (they spent € 3.5 million on him), who then rode on leases for several years and remained an unknown player.

Obviously, at that time Vitoria understood even better than before joining Spartak how difficult it would be for him in the season. But he didn’t complain. If you took up a tug, do not say that it is not hefty. And Benfica started very promisingly – with five wins and one draw in six matches.

And so, on September 12, in the first round of the Champions League, the Vitoria team hosted CSKA. Since the rivals in the group were also Basel, the chances of Benfica to make the next playoffs seemed quite high. Top in this quartet was only one – “Manchester United”.

Army men brought to Lisbon Victor Goncharenko… In defense – the Berezutsky brothers, Vernbloom closed the supporting zone, in the attack – the Vitinho duet – Olanare: it seems that this is CSKA’s roster from some distant past, and after all, only four years have passed.

Benfica put pressure on, the guests responded with dangerous counterattacks. CSKA experienced several unpleasant episodes: once the judge could appoint a penalty for handball, then Akinfeeva was saved from a goal by the bar. But in the 50th minute, Seferovich still scored from under Alexei Berezutsky. The future head coach of CSKA lost the fight ahead of the curve.





CSKA and Spartak will play on Monday instead of the weekend. Who made this decision and how

Nevertheless, the army team, having added in the course of the match, won a strong-willed victory. In the 63rd minute, the Spanish referee Mallenko appointed a not very obvious penalty against Benfica, fixing the handball from Luizao’s side. Vitinho shot from a point under the crossbar. And eight minutes later, Zhamaletdinov finished off the ball into the net after hitting Vasin.

Then Vitoria, in an interview with journalists, as now after the defeats of “Spartak”, focused on how much his team beat on the opponent’s goal. And he made it clear that the reason for the defeat against CSKA was refereeing:

“The result is bad for us. We worked, played, everything we did was enough to win, but in some situations we were just shocked. Because the result was not fair. I know that tomorrow they will talk about refereeing, but I do not want to do this, because I am here to talk about the game …

We had a very good meeting. We gave the opponent only two opportunities to excel. We had 73% possession, 25 shots, 700 assists. With such a game in the next meeting, we will definitely score points. CSKA retreated to the defense and pinned us down as much as possible, but we played enough to win. “

Failure in the first round of the Champions League knocked down Vitoria’s team. Benfica began to lose points in the Portuguese championship, could not defend the title and even finished second with difficulty, beating Sporting by only three points. And in the Champions League in general, she performed shamefully – she lost all six matches of the group stage! Including the game of the fifth round with CSKA. By the way, Alexey Berezutsky missed this meeting due to a fractured shin.

In Moscow, Benfica slightly interrupted the army team (shots – 12:10, on target – 4: 3), but failed in the opening sections of both halves. On the 13th minute, Schennikov jumped one on one, having received a penetrating pass from Natkho, and threw the ball over the goalkeeper. And on the 55th minute, after Vitinho’s hit, the ball ricocheted into the net from Jardel – an own goal was recorded on the defender.

At the end of the match, Vitoria, commenting on the results in the Champions League, admitted: all the problems began with the first defeat against CSKA.

“This is an atypical campaign for Benfica: we started badly and continued no better. The rivals took advantage of our every mistake, it happens. If you remember, it all started with CSKA’s home match, which we had to win …

Today we wanted to impose our football on CSKA, but the opponent did not allow us to do so. They are very strong physically and did not allow us to get out of defense, out of pressure. We could have leveled the score in the first half, but instead missed an own goal. It so happens that in football little things decide – they were on the side of CSKA. “

Despite the dire results in Europe, Benfica did not fire Vitoria. Rui held out in Lisbon until January 2019, playing again in the Champions League. In the 2018/2019 season, his team again failed to complete the task of getting out of the group – they finished in third place with seven points. It is quite possible that now the match with CSKA will turn out to be a turning point in the Portuguese’s career. If “Spartak” weakly loses the derby, Leonid Fedun may decide that it is time to change the coach.