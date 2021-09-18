Daily: back to the idea of ​​bringing “Washington” to Russia

– Obviously, an important topic now is the upcoming Olympic Games. What can you say about this? Will NHL players take part in them? Is the preparation process started?

– Back in the summer of 2020, we agreed with the NHL Players Association (NHLPA) that we will return to the Games if we resolve all issues. We have had quite long negotiations with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The main challenge was deciding who would be responsible for the risk associated with COVID. In the end, most of it was taken over by the players, which once again underlines how much they want to participate in the Olympics. We certainly support them in this. They dream of representing their countries, defending the honor of the flag, if you like, in a tournament where the best of the best will be gathered. This is a truly unique tournament. We are infinitely glad that it will take place with the participation of NHL players.

[Смотри также: НХЛ понимает, как важна Олимпиада для игроков]

– Speaking about the interests of the league, how to measure the success of the tournament and maximize the impact of the presence of NHL players?

– A lot of people watch these tournaments, who usually don’t follow hockey. It has always been that way. They see sport in its highest manifestation, they see its main stars, and we are sure that it will be the same with the Games in Beijing: more people will watch the games, more people will be imbued with them. And if we talk about success, then personally for me – I emphasize, this is a very, very narrow perspective, but I really think so – so, for me it will be a success if everyone remains healthy, the tournament will turn out to be exciting, and we will return to regular season.

– What else is the league planning in China besides the participation of players in the Olympic Games?

– Before the pandemic, as we remember, we held preseason games there. And we spent a lot of resources to really generate interest in mass hockey there. China is a large country with a huge population, so there should definitely be a long-term strategy in our expansion. This is our priority, which we keep. I hope that the Olympics will only increase the interest in hockey among the people of China, especially boys and girls who want to play it and go to the section. This is the main goal that we want to achieve.

– The last World Cup was a great success. How are things going with this tournament? What has changed since 2016 when it was held?

“NHLPA and I are definitely planning to sit down and discuss the World Cup. In terms of marketing for the NHL, it presents even more opportunities than the Olympics. If only because this is our tournament, which we organize and conduct. We definitely want to come back to it. A couple of weeks ago, Don Fer (NHLPA executive director – approx. NHL.com/ru) said: let’s finish preparations for the Olympics and then talk about what the World Cup will look like. And the day before I talked on the phone with a representative of the IIHF from Sweden, and we also discussed this issue. It seems to me that there is a lot of interest in the hockey community in the resumption of the World Cup. I think in a couple of months we will seriously deal with this issue.

[Смотри также: С кем Россия может отправиться на Олимпиаду-2022]

– Will it be different from what it was in 2016? Can anything change?

– Good question. First of all, we need to decide how we will select teams. Traditionally, we invite participants ourselves. Sometimes there are conversations that we should conduct something like a qualification. Or, for example, look at the rating. Of course, the previous World Cup was unique due to the fact that we created two hybrid teams – the North American team with players under 23 and the European team, made up of players from different countries. Here we also need to determine whether we will leave one of them, both, come up with something else, or go the usual way, inviting teams from different countries. In general, there is something to think about.

– Is the NHL considering the possibility of holding any events in Russia in order, figuratively speaking, to expand hockey boundaries and raise interest in the game?

– We have a long-term working relationship with the Continental Hockey League (KHL) and the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR). Many people do not even realize that we have a valid agreement on mutual respect for contracts. They do not sign players who have contracts in the NHL, we do not sign those who play under contracts in the KHL. We have a great working relationship. We expect that this month IIHF President Rene Fasel, with whom we have also cooperated a lot at the international level, will resign, after which a new president will be elected, but Fasel will become a consultant to the FHR and the KHL. This, I think, will only help our contacts with the Russian side. In this I am a great optimist.

– So you can expect some NHL events in Russia?

– This is one of the topics that are open for discussion. A couple of years ago, even before the pandemic, we considered the possibility of bringing Washington Capitals to Russia. I suppose there will be a chance to return to this question soon. Will it be matches against KHL teams or something else, we have not decided yet. We have the experience of meeting Carolina with one of the KHL teams, which the Hurricanes saw as a preseason game and were played by the youth, and their opponent took it much more seriously. So we have to think about the format, but this is really the idea that interests us.

– Alexander Ovechkin, a player from Europe, has a chance to break Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. What does this fact say about the globalization of hockey?

– This is an incredible achievement. The consistency with which Ovechkin spends season after season is truly unique. Gretzky’s records speak for themselves, but it must be admitted that they were set in a different, more productive era. Ovi is a true hockey ambassador who has found himself in North America and has a great deal of NHL culture. We will all be rooting for Alex to break the record and believe that he can do it. The five-year contract that Washington has signed for him shows that the Capitals feel the same way.

Video: Ovechkin’s 10 best moments in the 2020-21 season

– The Global Series was an interesting idea, but the event had to be canceled for the last two years. Are you planning to return to it?

– We are lucky to have partners who are extremely interested in hosting games abroad. Until recently, we hoped that we could return to them this year, but the delta strain and the increase in the incidence of coronavirus have imposed restrictions that we cannot yet overcome. However, we definitely want to return to them next year.

– How important are European markets to you, where similar matches have already been held?

– This is part of a global strategy. In key markets – Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic – we play regular season matches, but we are also interested in growing markets like Germany or Switzerland. There hockey is not yet in the spotlight, but its popularity is growing, as evidenced by the emergence of more and more NHL players from those countries. We will continue to work there.

– Let’s go back to North America. Mexico City. Are you thinking about hosting matches there?

– A couple of our clubs are showing similar interest, and we are weighing our possibilities. I think in the foreseeable future this is possible – in Mexico City or in another Mexican city.

“This is a good chance to build a fan base among the Spanish-speaking community, right?

– Undoubtedly. This is what attracts our clubs. We have just launched Hispanic Hockey Month as a tribute to our Spanish speaking fans. There are many of them in many states, we see this and will continue to work in this direction.