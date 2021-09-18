Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow touchingly supported her on a difficult day: photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is raising two children from her ex-husband, Chris Martin: 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses. The actress recently shared a note that her daughter left her. The girl wanted to cheer up her mother when she was having a difficult day. “I love you. I’m sorry you have a difficult day today, ”Apple wrote and decorated the card with a heart. “These are nice little things,” the actress signed the shot.

In an interview, Gwyneth said that her daughter does not like it when she posts photos with her on Instagram. The actress also complained that Apple was “ashamed” of her mother: “My daughter is already ashamed of me with might and main. God forbid I do something in public, even if I just stand there and say nothing, she will definitely say: “Mom, stop it!”, – shared Paltrow.

Last year, Apple trolled her mom about her passion for intimate goods. The girl made a to-do list on behalf of Gwyneth, in which there were only two points: “Make more vaginal stones and suppositories with the scent of vagina.” Paltrow posted the list on her Instagram and chuckled, “Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list.”

Gwyneth is raising children with her current lover Brad Falchuk, but Chris Martin is also involved in raising them.

In last year’s essay for Vogue, Paltrow talked about her relationship with Chris, lead singer of Coldplay: “My ex and I have always been friends. We laughed at the same things, shared impressions, jokes and all sorts of nonsense. We were close, although we never fully became a couple. We just didn’t fit well together. There was always a little discomfort. But God, how we loved our children! ” – said the actress.

