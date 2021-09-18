Davis Cup sensation: 18-year-old unrated Belarusian Ostapenkov defeated Shvartsman in front of Argentine torsida

Schwartzman disgraced himself in his native Argentina on the ground. This was only Daniil Ostapenkov’s second match at the senior level.

It was simply impossible to imagine. 18-year-old Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov, which does not even have a rating, defeated the 15th racket of the world Diego Schwarzman… Moreover, this happened not somewhere, but in the capital of Argentina – Buenos Aires – in front of the astonished local torsida.





The first week after the US Open in men’s tennis is reserved only for Davis Cup matches, and in the minor leagues. The Russian national team and other 17 strongest teams will play only at the end of the season in the final round. Almost all other teams at different levels are fighting to raise their country to a higher level. Tennis stars reacted differently to participating in this week’s Davis Cup matches. For example, the leader of the Norwegians Kasper Ruud, who had just made his way to the top 10, fiercely fought with tennis players from Uzbekistan and brought two most important points to his team’s piggy bank alone. But the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas due to injury, he refused to play with the Lithuanians and placed all the responsibility on his brother Petros.





The national team of Belarus for the match with Argentina also went with a far from the best composition – without both tennis players included in the top 100 of the ATP rating, – Ilya Ivashko (53) and Egor Gerasimov (90). As a result, captain Alexander Vasilevsky could not even collect the maximum number of players allowed in the application. A youth squad with players who were born in 2000 and later went to faraway Buenos Aires. The oldest of these practically teenagers is 21 years old. Martin Borisyuk is the 1408th racket in the world. 20-year-old became the leader Alexander Zhirovsky (1233), and two more tennis players do not even have a rating – 18-year-old Daniil Ostapenkov and 16-year-old Erik Harutyunyan. At the same time, the Argentines put up an almost strongest composition led by Diego Schwartzman, who not so long ago was the 8th racket in the world and is one of the best players in the world on clay.





According to the results of the draw, the opening match was the meeting between Shvatsman and Ostapenkov, whom captain Vasilevsky put up as the second number. For Daniel, it was only the 2nd match at the senior level. Prior to that, at the age of 16, he made his Davis Cup debut in a duel against German Dominik Koepfer and lost to him in two sets – 0: 6, 2: 6. Ostapenko does not have a single adult tournament in the ATP or even ITF (“Challengers” and “Futures”). Until the last moment, he played in the junior round: the best place in the ranking is 60th. At the same time, Daniel never played on any of the junior “Helmets”.

The match between Schwartzman and Ostapenkov should be a triumph for the Argentine. A local torsida gathered at the Buenos Aires stadium to see the defeat of yesterday’s junior from Belarus from one of the best dirt coats in the world. But it all went wrong from the very beginning. The first set turned into a break parade. To the score 5: 4 in favor of Daniel, the rivals exchanged other people’s serves three times. And then the Belarusian again achieved a break point, which he immediately realized. And Diego had no opportunity to recoup – 6: 4 in 45 minutes.

The publication is available on Twitter Davis Cup. Video rights owned by Davis Cup (ITF)…

The beginning of the second set turned into a disaster for Shvarman. He made one mistake after another, the ball flew into the net, then out-of-bounds. Ostapenkov took the lead – 4: 0, and Diego was threatened to get the steering wheel in front of the Argentine torsida. With an incredible effort of will, the leader of the Argentine national team played one break, and then took his serve – 4: 2. But it was not enough for more – 6: 4, 6: 3 in an hour and a half.

This is how Diego Schwartzman disgraced himself in his native Argentina, and even on his favorite ground. But this was only Daniil Ostapenkov’s second match at the senior level, in which he won his first and such a striking victory. Immediately after the end of the match, social networks literally exploded, discussing this sensation. Firstly, everyone noticed that the coefficient for Daniel’s victory before the match was 101! Secondly, memes began to be born. For example, this: “Schwartzman and a player named Daniel now have a personal score of 0-7.” Recall that Russian Daniil Medvedev won all 6 matches against Diego. And the famous account The Tennis Talker wrote what would happen if you combine Daniil Medvedev and Elena Ostapenko. Very simple – it will turn out Daniil Ostapenkov.

Some time ago, Daniil Ostapenkov, a graduate of the Max Mirny Tennis Center in Minsk, spoke about himself in a short interview. According to the young man, he has been playing tennis since the age of 5, although at the same time he is fond of other sports – football and basketball. His favorite tennis player is Roger Federer: “Because he is a professional player, he divides opponents right and knows what to do at the right time. He plays beautifully. ” One of his advantages over rivals called such quality as patience. It seems that it was precisely this that played a decisive role in the sensational victory over Shvartsman.