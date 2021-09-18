Demba Ba: young Europeans will go to Russia not because of money, but because of Rangnik

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba shared his opinion that young European footballers will be ready to come to Lokomotiv.

“In Europe, the Russian championship is quoted in the same way as the Chinese or Turkish – a place for the last or the penultimate contract? Everything in life can be changed! Beka-Beka came to play in Russia. Many people think that because of the money, but in fact because Ralph Rangnick is here. And this makes Lokomotiv attractive to European guys like him. Everyone knows that there is such a Nabi Keita, who was bought for one million and sold for 17. Any investor will be interested in this method of selection, like any footballer, “- quotes the former Chelsea footballer” Sports day after day. “

Let us remind you that Lokomotiv announced the appointment of Ralph Rangnik as head of sports and development in July this year. Rangnik’s contract with the railroad workers is for three years. The German specialist deals with a wide range of issues, including strategic planning and sports development, as well as the work of the vertical of club teams, the academy and the training of the reserve. Together with Rangnik, a team of specialists works in the club.