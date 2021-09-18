Destiny 2 players are unhappy with fair matchmaking

The new system was supposed to offer battles between equal opponents, but now many players are unhappy

The developers at Bungie have decided to delight players with a first-person shooter with MMORPG elements. However, the matchmaking system they proposed in Destiny 2 was not to our liking in many ways. She turned out to be “too honest.”

In the competitive Trials of Osiris mode, 2 teams of 3 people each fight for valuable rewards. If you manage to achieve a series of 7 victories, then you will have access to the Lighthouse where you can get the “best reward”.

However, upon reaching 7 victories, players are placed in a special lobby, where opponents of equal skill await them. Players will remain in this lobby until the result is reset every week.

Not everyone appreciated such an honest selection system, they complain in Twitter… Sometimes those who play well, but still fall short of the level of “local masters”, get into such a lobby.

Kotaku also notes an interesting element of the matchmaking system.