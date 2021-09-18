distribution of paid applications in Google Play and App Store

©

At the end of the working week, the developers of mobile games decided to please with a new distribution of paid projects. For a limited time on Google Play and the App Store, you can get games of various genres and useful applications for your smartphone or tablet. The digital stores promotion is limited in time and may end in a few days.

The distribution was attended by 13 games and 6 applications, including a full-fledged plane simulator, fighting game and horror.

Free games and applications for Android:

BattleTime game – addicting tower defense with massive battles

Live or Die: Zombie Survival is a unique post-apocalypse survivor where players have to build their own shelter

The House is a full-fledged first-person action horror game with the main goal – to find out the truth about a terrible place

Infinite Flight is a mobile aviation simulator where you can experience the possibility of civilian and military aircraft

Everybody’s RPG is an old school RPG with pixel art and endless replayability

AceSpeeder3 game – a racing arcade on space fireballs

Dementia: Book of the Dead is a first-person role-playing project about the harsh times of the Middle Ages, when real demons lurked in the darkness

Terra Fighter 2 is a 3D fighting game with a variety of weapons

Christmas Games PRO – a whole set of Christmas-themed games

Game A-2481 is a full-fledged horror game in which the events unfold in a secret bunker of the USSR.

Rotation Control Pro app – allows you to change the screen orientation in applications that do not provide this feature

Weather App Pro – detailed weather forecast with many settings and widgets

Video Speed ​​Controller Pro is a companion application that automates the control of changing the playback speed in video applications

Pro Qamp app – music player with 10 band equalizer and support for popular formats

Free games and applications for iOS: