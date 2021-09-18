Dota 2 Video Creator Complained About New Replay Viewing Interface | Dota 2

One of the Dota 2 content creators asked Valve to bring back the old replay viewing interface. In a thread on reddit, he explained that he reviews and processes dozens of match records every day, but now it has become much more difficult to do due to inconvenient navigation and bugs.

Valve recently updated the replay viewer interface. Now it is impossible to select the playback speed using the cursor – for this you have to press the “+” and “-” buttons. The timer is no longer displayed on the timeline, and the timeline itself has become significantly shorter. The author of the topic notes that to find the right moment now you have to navigate almost blindly. This greatly complicates the work, since bugs and errors often occur during video playback. For example, if you select on the scale the moment when the hero is under the effect of stun, silence or binding, then this status will be displayed to him even after the expiration of the ability. According to the user, this bug can often be seen during replays on tournament broadcasts, but in videos with highlights, such things are unacceptable at all, as they confuse viewers. As a result, you have to record the right moment much in advance in order to avoid the appearance of “stuck” effects, and this takes much more time during editing.

The author’s appeal was supported by dozens of reddit visitors. They also noted that viewers can no longer double-click to select a hero at the top of the screen. You cannot set a convenient camera angle, hide the overlay and do many other things that were previously available. The problem of the new interface was also noticed by professional players. Among them – Jonas SabeRLighT- Volek from Team Undying and Ukrainian esportsman Andrey Ghostik Kadik…