Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz: “Refusal to interview Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin is my initiative”

Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz gave an extensive interview to Sports.ru. In it, the German coach explained why he limited the media activities of Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin. He also talked about the philosophy of the RPL and explained what was wrong with refereeing in the Russian championship. Below are the main quotes from the Schwartz interview.

On the interaction of Zakharyan and Tyukavin with the press

– When Zakharyan and Tyukavin first appeared at the base, the club protected them from the media. Now the situation has changed. Of course, both deserved attention by the game, but does this create additional difficulties for you?

Russian championship Zakharyan has risen in price – now it costs almost like Dzyuba 09/15/2021 at 13:57

– Refusal to interview Zakharyan and Tyukavin is my initiative. If I saw any changes in their behavior, it would be necessary to conduct additional conversations with them. There are no such changes.

At Mainz I had a similar experience with Riedle Baku, who won the youth Euro against Germany in the summer and entered the symbolic team of the tournament. And also with Suat Serdar – in 2018 he moved to Schalke, this summer he ended up in Hertha. We constantly told them, and now – Zakharyan and Tyukavin – that the focus should be on daily work.

It’s really useful to get young players out of the media at first. But the next step is inevitable and just as important – you need to learn how to give interviews, communicate with journalists. The coach should accompany young players, remind somewhere that the main thing is on the field, and not in the media. I always say that you need to obey your mom, dad and the head coach.

Konstantin Tyukavin, Dynamo Photo: Getty Images

About judges

– You have repeatedly said that the RPL net playing time is much less than in the top leagues. How to solve this problem? Coaches should get together with the judges and explain that they need to whistle less often and give fewer cards?

– I do not want to criticize the judges, but this is absolutely definitely a question of their work, the interpretation of the rules. No coach can influence this, this applies to the league and the federation. You just need to compare with the top championships – how the rules are interpreted there. I followed Sergei Karasev at the Euro – he did a great job, acted in the manner of European judges.

In Russia, too many matches end in unequal lineups. I’ve been here for almost a year – it doesn’t seem to me that this is due to the more rude actions of the players than in Europe.

About RPL philosophy:

– You have said several times that all Dynamo players must understand the philosophy of the team. How can the RPL philosophy be formulated?

– I would not like to evaluate other clubs, but I am convinced that the club should have some kind of identity with which players, coaches, employees, fans associate themselves. Ideally, this identity includes a game idea to which the club invites staff. If only the coach defines the game idea, the club is unlikely to achieve long-term success.

Sandro Schwartz, head coach of Dynamo Photo: Getty Images

There is a game idea, a sports director and head coach are selected for it. It is broadcast to everyone – up to the academy. During the break for the national teams’ matches, we met with the coaches of the Dynamo academy, explained the main, in our opinion, principles in the training of young players. We believe that the most important thing is learning in one-on-one situations, both offensively and defensively. You cannot set one boundaries for everyone – you need to expand them. After that, you can talk about tactics, space defense and other things, – said Schwartz in an interview with Sports.ru.

Sandro Schwartz became the head coach of Dynamo Moscow on October 14, 2020 – a contract was signed with him until the summer of 2022.

Muscovites finished the last season in seventh place. After seven rounds of RPL-2021/22, Dynamo is in fifth place.

Russian Messi and Ronaldo will play together. How it happened

More stories from the Russian Championship

World Cup. Qualification. Europe Mkhitaryan reacted to Zakharyan’s decision to play for Russia 09/08/2021 at 15:43