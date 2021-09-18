Electricity consumption for bitcoin set a new global record: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The total world energy consumption by Bitcoin miners in 2021 reached a new record and exceeded the peak of last year, 67 terawatt-hours per day. According to Bloomberg estimates, by the end of 2021, up to 91 terawatt-hours will be spent on cryptocurrency mining. This puts bitcoin on a par with the whole country – the whole of Pakistan consumes the same amount of energy per day, writes Bloomberg.

The price and popularity of bitcoin is growing, and more and more miners, whose computers have low energy efficiency, are joining its production. Their equipment uses more electricity. Due to the rapidly growing energy consumption, the cryptomarket faces two major challenges: increasing mining efficiency and switching to low-carbon energy sources. Environmentalists have warned that energy-intensive bitcoin mining is increasing carbon emissions and countering the global fight against climate change.

Mining is the process of creating digital money in which computers process data using complex mathematical algorithms. The software that produces bitcoins is designed to perform complex calculations on a block of transactions in an average of 10 minutes. This process consumes a huge amount of electricity, as miners require very powerful equipment to generate digital money and verify transactions.

In March, Bank Of America published a study according to which bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency transactions generate 60 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. One of the most ardent supporters of cryptocurrencies, the head of Tesla Elon Musk, in May suspended the sale of electric vehicles for bitcoins, calling them environmentally friendly. Later, the businessman put forward a condition – transactions will resume if at least 50 percent of mining is based on green energy.