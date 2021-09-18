Everton footballer James Rodriguez slumped because of Carlo Ancelotti. He’s been running after a coach all his career

From the top and coveted star of the World Championship, James Rodriguez has smoothly turned into an unnecessary middle peasant. The Colombian is listed with Everton but does not even play for Liverpool’s second team.

The midfielder really shot powerfully at the 2014 World Cup – in Brazil, he became the top scorer with six goals. Not a single opponent of the Colombian national team left the field without a conceded ball from James, not even the hosts of the championship, to which the Colombians lost in the quarterfinals. Rodriguez immediately attracted the attention of top clubs and went to Real Madrid to Carlo Ancelotti – the Italian became the most important coach in the life of a football player.

Carlo and James have worked together at Real Madrid for only one season. Then Madrid failed everywhere: they lost the race in La Liga to Barça, left without gold for the third year in a row, and flew away in the Champions League semi-finals from Juventus. But James was a great help to Madrid: in 46 games he scored 17 goals and made 18 assists. Not bad for the debut season, but it could have been better if not for minor injuries. But after a weak season, Ancelotti left Real Madrid, and with him the former James disappeared somewhere.

The Colombian received more injuries and less playing time under Rafael Benitez. In December 2015, the media discussed the football player’s tantrum. Sport.es wrote that Rodriguez accused Benitez of disrespect. Later that period was recalled by the legend of the Colombian national team Carlos Valderrama: “James did not play under Benitez, not because he is fat or insufficiently responsible guy. He didn’t play simply because Raphael didn’t like him. ”

Ancelotti’s appointment at Bayern Munich and James’ loan to Munich looked like a good way to revitalize his career, but Carlo was fired from the German club after the PSG pogrom in the Champions League (0-3). A little less than three weeks passed from the moment Rodriguez made his debut for Bayern to the Italian’s dismissal. James was again not needed by replacement Carlo, in Bayern he was Jupp Heynckes, and then Niko Kovacs.

While the Colombian was trying to attract the attention of Bayern coaches, Ancelotti went to an unsuccessful coven in Napoli. Carlo took the Serie A silver in the 2018/19 season, and the coach was fired the following year after a crushing victory over Genk in the Champions League. It sounds contradictory, but in Serie A everything was bad – the team was seventh. The coach did not sit without work for a long time: after 12 days he took pictures with an Everton scarf.

Carlo took the team in 12th place and finished exactly there. For the new season, the Liverpool club have bought a lot, and the main deal was James, who moved to Everton as a free agent. The Colombian seems ready to go to Ancelotti even in Serie B. Due to many injuries and the coronavirus, Rodriguez missed many matches and by the end of the 2019/20 season only 6 + 9 in 26 games. And when Ancelotti failed for the second season in a row and fled to Real Madrid, Rafa Benitez took the lead – with him James already had problems at Real Madrid. The miracle did not happen – now Rodriguez is not needed even at Everton. Liverpool Echo writes that Benitez has no plans to use the footballer, and he could leave if a good offer is made.

Everton has already received one such thing – the 2014 World Cup star was wanted by Istanbul Bashakshehir. The Toffees were ready to let Khames go, but moving to the Turkish club was not part of his plans. This was confirmed by the representative of “Istanbul”. According to him, the club reached an agreement with Everton, but could not convince Rodriguez. In early August, insider Nicolo Schira also reported that Everton had offered the Colombian to Milan and Atlético, but so far James remains a Liverpool player.

Rodriguez has yet to play a single game for Everton this season. The midfielder is no longer so interested in football that he is not aware of the team’s calendar, which he openly announced during a live broadcast on Twitch. “I don’t even know who Everton are playing with this weekend. Tell me please. I think this is an exit, because the last match was at home. And, against Leeds away, against Bielsa – a difficult match. Let’s see how it will be, I hope to win, “- said Khames.

The Colombian stopped bothering about football and training. In the middle of the season, he posts a photo on a yacht and smokes a vape. Even discarding the attitude of James, Rafa has every right not to put him in the lineup: at the start of the Premier League, Everton is doing well. But what should a player do for at least another six months? Perhaps it is worth agreeing with the Everton management to break the contract and find a club outside of Europe: transfer windows are still open in the not-so-weak championships of Mexico and Argentina, as well as Costa Rica, where the footballer likes to relax so much with an electronic cigarette in his teeth. One thing is clear: James needs to find a team that has nothing to do with Ancelotti. Although it is unlikely that Carlo will once again need the services of a degrading Colombian.

