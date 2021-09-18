Expert: The accident in Monza was not dangerous – Hamilton played a play

Former Formula 1 racer and now an expert on German television, Mark Surer is sure that Lewis Hamilton’s complaints about feeling unwell after a collision with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix are just a game for the audience.

“I must admit, Lewis has mastered acting very well. On the podium in Hungary, he stood in a semi-swoon and then turned to the doctors, although if he won, he probably would have jumped for joy, like at Silverstone. But this approach worked unexpectedly well, and now, after another failure, Hamilton put on another performance. This time he says how dangerous the accident was. But excuse me, if in Silverstone he collided with Max at a speed of 300 km / h, then in Monza – at a speed of 80 km / h! Agree, the difference is huge.

Halo saved Lewis’s life? Of course, this is a very hasty judgment. Verstappen’s car didn’t land all its weight on Hamilton’s car and just flew overhead. I think without the “halo” the same thing would have happened – the rear wheel would have touched the helmet tangentially. Don’t get me wrong, hitting your helmet with the wheel is dangerous. But again, the collision occurred at a low speed, and the wheel did not hit the “halo” and passed tangentially. So, yes, I think this accident is harmless, “Zurer said on Youtube channel Motorsport-Total…