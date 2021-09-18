Experts named cryptocurrencies with high growth potential by the end of the year

MOSCOW, 18 Sep – PRIME. Over the past month and a half, many altcoins have managed to significantly rise in price against the backdrop of Bitcoin’s recovery to $ 50,000. For example, the price of Cardano has risen 72% since the beginning of August. This made it possible for the digital coin to become the third in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. Over the same period, the value of the Solana token has also increased by more than 300%. RBC-Crypto experts have listed cryptocurrencies that can repeat such dynamics in the coming months.

GROWTH FACTORS

The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev recommends that crypto investors first of all pay attention to Ethereum. He stressed that over the past two months, fundamental changes have taken place in the blockchain of the largest altcoin by capitalization, which will lead to a significant rise in the price of the asset this fall.

In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which activated the token burn mechanism. On September 4, for the first time in the history of the existence of Ethereum, the emission of the altcoin became negative. More digital coins were burned that day than new ones were issued. Already on September 16, the value of the destroyed Ethereum tokens exceeded $ 1 billion.

In addition, Deev expressed confidence that Cardano will show significant growth by the end of this year. According to the analyst, the release of the Alonzo hard fork, which took place on September 12, will positively affect the altcoin quotes. The update added support for smart contracts to the Cardano blockchain and the ability to create decentralized applications (dApps).

“The new features will make the Cardano blockchain a potential competitor to Ethereum,” Deev concluded.