Experts named cryptocurrencies with high growth potential by the end of the year

MOSCOW, 18 Sep – PRIME. Over the past month and a half, many altcoins have managed to significantly rise in price against the backdrop of Bitcoin’s recovery to $ 50,000. For example, the price of Cardano has risen 72% since the beginning of August. This made it possible for the digital coin to become the third in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. Over the same period, the value of the Solana token has also increased by more than 300%. RBC-Crypto experts have listed cryptocurrencies that can repeat such dynamics in the coming months.

GROWTH FACTORS

The head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev recommends that crypto investors first of all pay attention to Ethereum. He stressed that over the past two months, fundamental changes have taken place in the blockchain of the largest altcoin by capitalization, which will lead to a significant rise in the price of the asset this fall.

In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which activated the token burn mechanism. On September 4, for the first time in the history of the existence of Ethereum, the emission of the altcoin became negative. More digital coins were burned that day than new ones were issued. Already on September 16, the value of the destroyed Ethereum tokens exceeded $ 1 billion.

In addition, Deev expressed confidence that Cardano will show significant growth by the end of this year. According to the analyst, the release of the Alonzo hard fork, which took place on September 12, will positively affect the altcoin quotes. The update added support for smart contracts to the Cardano blockchain and the ability to create decentralized applications (dApps).

“The new features will make the Cardano blockchain a potential competitor to Ethereum,” Deev concluded.

DEVELOPMENT UNDER PRESSURE

When predicting the growth potential of the crypto market and individual digital assets, it is necessary to take into account the pressure of the supervisory authorities, which has increased recently. Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service, said this. He also recalled the threats of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the crypto exchange Coinbase, as well as the regulator’s investigation against the Uniswap decentralized exchange.

“Regulators are showing interest in crypto exchanges. Against the background of attempts to form a legal framework for digital asset-oriented trading platforms, their native tokens may also be at risk,” Soshnikov emphasized.

Nevertheless, despite the pressure from regulators, some segments of the cryptoindustry may grow exponentially in the near future, he noted. “In particular, the Polkadot project is considered very promising at the moment, which solves an important problem of blockchain interoperability. The project is led by former Ethereum developers, which opens up great prospects for growth for the token,” Soshnikov said.

LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE

“The highest profitability is always shown by project tokens, which really help the cryptocurrency industry and its participants to develop,” said Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange. In his opinion, Uniswap, 1inch can be attributed to the most promising in terms of usefulness for the crypto market. Filecoin, Chiliz, Chainlink and Polkadot.

“These projects are slowly but surely developing, overgrowing with partners and integrations,” the analyst said.

Karkhalev also focused on the Solana and Cardano blockchains. They, in his opinion, are promising in terms of speed, low cost of transactions and the ability to deploy new DeFi projects.

“Uniswap, Chainlink, Polkadot, Filecoin and Chiliz tokens will show more dynamic growth if bitcoin renews historical highs,” the analyst noted.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.