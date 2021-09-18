F1 photographer showed proof of Max’s innocence

The Italian Grand Prix ended in collision and retirement for championship leaders Max Verstappen and Llis Hamilton. Officially, the judges found the Red Bull pilot guilty, who tried to get ahead of the opponent, drove onto the curb, jumped on it and ran into a Mercedes car.

However, alternative opinions on what happened continue to appear in the Dutch press. In particular, on Friday evening, on the air of the Formula 1 Cafe program of the Ziggo Sport TV channel, photographer Peter van Egmond became a guest, who showed his photographs to prove Max’s innocence.

“Looking at these pictures, I see Lewis looking in the mirrors and seeing Max there,” said van Egmond. – In my opinion, at this moment Hamilton turns the steering wheel to the left a little more than was necessary.

The next photo shows that Lewis has not moved towards the apex. Perhaps this is due to cold tires, but I have a feeling that he is deliberately squeezing Max out. Verstappen definitely tried to avoid hitting this curb and in my opinion Hamilton could have shifted to the right. Let’s go back to the first picture and notice that in the moment before the accident Hamilton is looking in the mirrors, and Max is looking ahead, where he wants to go. “

The penalty for Verstappen was the loss of three positions at the start of the Russian Grand Prix.

Read also: