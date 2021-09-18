Far Cry 6 – Interaction with Animals and the Benefits of the PC Version in New Shooter Gameplay Trailers

Company AMD published a fresh gameplay video on her channel Far cry 6dedicated to the features of the PC shooter.

The computer port of the sixth part of Far Cry is optimized for modern processors Ryzen and video cards Radeon, the capabilities of which will allow owners of powerful systems to run the game with ultra-high-definition textures at 4K / 60 FPS.

Other advantages of the PC version include ray tracing for shadows and reflections, and technology support FidelityFX Super Resolutionwhich scales the image from a lower resolution, improving the frame rate over rendering in native resolution. Judging by the video, after activating FSR, the performance increases by about 40% …

Besides AMD, youtuber shared a new demo of Far Cry 6 gameplay Cycu1… He published a video showing the interaction of the protagonist with dogs, birds, alligators and other animals that inhabit the island of Yara.

Players will be able to pet or feed animals, as well as set them on enemies to distract or kill …

The game has already gone gold and will be released on all announced platforms October 7th…

Read also: Insider: Beta Battlefield 2042 also postponed – testing will begin a month later…