Figure skater Sofya Akatieva won the Junior Grand Prix in Krasnoyarsk, interview with Sofia Akatieva – September 18, 2021

14-year-old figure skater from “Khrustalny” Sofia Akatieva won the junior Grand Prix stage in Krasnoyarsk. In the free program, the athlete went on four ultra-si elements: a triple axel, a quadruple salchow and two quad sheepskin coats. Two quads turned out to be blurry, but the crazy difficulty allowed Akatieva to win with a margin of 26 points from the second place, and also to score a record amount for juniors of 233.08 points.

Despite her young age, Sonya is already snapped up by fans and journalists. After the victory, the girl gave several interviews to Channel One, and also talked for ISU with Canadian commentator Ted Barton. And then our conversation took place.

– Tired of interviews? – I meet Sonya.

– Ha ha! A little.

– What’s in your head now?

– I’m glad I managed to win. I have been waiting for the start of the junior season for a very long time. And I also won. So I am doubly happy. But the free program came out with gross errors. So we will fix them.

– Despite the victory, you talk about mistakes. That is, you are more dissatisfied with the program than satisfied?

– Yes. Rather unhappy. Because a lot of mistakes were made. But I am ready to correct them. This is the first competition of the season. You can push off from him and move on.

– How would you rate yourself on a 5-point system?

– I give myself an A for the short one. And the free – rather on the top three. Or a three plus.

– Does it mean that the average for the Grand Prix is ​​four?

– Ha ha, no! The middle will still be three.

– The anthem of Russia is playing, you are standing on the top step of the podium. What’s in your head?

– Very nice. Today I represented huge Russia. When I hear the anthem, I am very proud of my country. And I am proud that I was able to bring her victory. By the way, the medal is pretty heavy.

– Is this victory the main one in your career?

– At the moment – probably yes. After all, this is a new stage in my life. But in general, there are still a lot of important competitions ahead.

– Tomorrow is a day off?

– I think yes. We will leave Krasnoyarsk only tomorrow. The audience here, by the way, received a great reception – a lot of applause. We will arrive somewhere in the afternoon, I will sort things out. Let’s go for a walk with our brother, ride a scooter. We often walk with him.

But from the beginning of the new week I will continue to work, because the next competition is very soon.

– Did you manage to walk a little in Krasnoyarsk in such a complicated schedule?

– Yes, yesterday my mom and I went for a walk after a short program. I think we’ll take a little walk today too. But in general, I mostly relaxed here in my free time. Even though there weren’t very many trainings, it was not easy psychologically to be in the competition. We need unloading.

