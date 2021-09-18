Figure skater Sofya Akatieva won the junior Grand Prix stage in Kranoyarsk with a world record, Zinina – the second, Samodelkina – the third, Samodelkina made a quadruple lutz video – September 18, 2021

The last set of Krasnoyarsk medals at the junior Grand Prix stage was played by girls. According to the results of the short program, all five Russian women got into the strongest warm-up. The company to our girls was Varya Kisel from Belarus, which some two years ago skated with us. The free program promised to be very intense, five out of six athletes planned to perform ultra-si elements. But not everyone succeeded.

The first to go out on the ice Sophia Samodelkina… Yesterday she promised to show only triple axel and quadruple salchow in the free program. Most likely, the axel is not yet stable enough, so the Sofa did not take risks with it. But she entered the league of performers of the quadruple lutz, previously only Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and Alice Liu succeeded in this jump. And then she bombed two quadruple Salchows to dig out from the sixth place after the short one. After the revision, the judges put a quarter turn under-rotation on the lutz and cascade salchow. There were problems with the cascade of triple lutz-oiler-triple salchow, the last jump was very under-rotated, Samodelkina could not go clean and allowed a step-out. Sophia got 141.63 points for an arbitrary and burst into the top three.

Varvara Kisel was not successful at all. An attempt at a triple axel was completely unsuccessful – in under-rotation and with a fall. Then a butterfly instead of a triple salchow and a fall from an unfinished triple lutz. 100.81 points – Kissel lost in total to American Kate Wong.

Elizaveta Berestovskaya, who came to Krasnoyarsk to replace, tried only a quadruple sheepskin coat. The athlete did it with a step-out and under-spin in a quarter, so she did not risk with the second quad, so as not to get an additional reduction for repetition of the jump without a cascade. Lisa coped well with the rest of the elements, but lost to Samodelkina due to the lower basic difficulty – 131.16 points.

Her classmate, Elizaveta Kulikovauntil he owns stable ultra-si elements. The skater relied on pure rental and was able to avoid gross mistakes with her content. To squeeze out the maximum, Kulikova moved all the cascades to the second half, where jumps receive an increased coefficient. However, this was not enough to fight for the podium – 129.75 points.

Anastasia Zinina in the offseason, she moved from Svetlana Panova to Evgeni Plushenko and suddenly stabilized the quadruple sheepskin coat. The 4-2 starting cascade of sheepskin coats turned out to be excellent. The second quad did not become as perfect – step-out. But this is already a good application for the junior top. The rest of the elements were without gross errors, the judges only put under-rotation in a quarter of a turn on a cascade of triple lutz – triple toe loop. Zinina got 139.18 points and beat Samodelkina in the fight for silver due to the reserve after the short program.

Sofia Akatieva preferred to keep the alleged content secret. Perhaps the question of the number of quads in the program was decided at the last moment. The skater began skating with a pure triple axel and a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – a triple toe loop. The Tutberidze girls have not yet succeeded in Kvad-salchow, Akatieva touched the ice with her hand on the landing. The third quadruple jump was scheduled for the second half of the program. The toe loop was also performed with a hand touching the ice, but Sophia was able to attach an oiler and a triple salchow to it. The athlete received 157.19 points for an arbitrary and 233.08 points – in total for two programs. Both marks became a world record previously held by Kamila Valieva.

The victory is convincing. And now everyone knows who is the main favorite of the junior season.