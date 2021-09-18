Figure skaters Anastasia Zinina, Sofya Samodelkina, Elizaveta Berestovskaya, Elizaveta Kulikova, interviews – September 18, 2021

Women’s single skating at the stage of the Junior Grand Prix series in Krasnoyarsk:

Five representatives of the Russian national team took five first places. Already at the second stage in a row, our skaters do not let anyone ahead of themselves: two weeks ago in Slovakia, the Russians took the first four places.

Our medalists performed nine ultra-si elements for three in their free programs. Don’t believe me? We count. Triple axel – 1 piece, quadruple toe loop – 4 pieces, quadruple salchow – 3 pieces, quadruple lutz – 1 piece.

Sport24 correspondent Konstantin Lesik was lucky today: he managed not only to enjoy the most difficult skates, but also to communicate with the magnificent five Russian women. Competition winner interview Sofia Akatieva we have published it as a separate material. Here are the words of the other four girls.

Berestovskaya is not yet in shape

“Emotions are not very good – it was not possible to jump the sheepskin coat. She did not open very sharply during his performance, she slowly rode towards him, but it should have been sharper. And the shoulder did not work quite as it should.

In general, I was worried about this, because recently the quadruple toe loop did not work out very well in training. Will be working. Until I’m in shape. Being in shape means doing all the jumps. While this is not there, I did not have time to restore the quad. Now I am making a sheepskin coat, if you count roughly, two times out of five, four times out of 10. This is very little. You have to do 10 out of 10. This is all corrected by work, you have to jump more often. “

Kulikova strives for a quadruple lutz

“I am glad to perform here, I liked everything. The audience was very supportive. Today I could perform better, I will work on myself. I am happy with how I skated from the point of view of emotions, unhappy with some jumps, especially the last cascade. I was a little upset that I did not make it to the podium. And so, in general, I am glad that, in principle, I got into the top six and generally performed at the Grand Prix.

I’ll come home and finish my quadruple lutz. This is my number one goal for the near future. We need to leave it while there were only step-outs. I really want to finish teaching him and insert him into the program. “

Samodelkina was inspired by Trusova

– Three quads are a bomb! How does it feel?

“I’m very glad that we got three, because the Axel and Salchow were originally planned,” Samodelkina said. – After falling from the axel in the short one, we decided to take other jumps – salchow and toe loop / rittberger or lutz, but we stopped at the lutz. It will work out – well, it will not work out – we will continue to work. I’m glad I ended up with a lutz, because it came out 3 or 4 times out of 10.

– So you decided to replace the triple axel with a quadruple lutz?

– Yes, it turned out that the content was only complicated because of this. Some cogs are easier for me to jump than an axel.

– When did you make this decision?

– We phoned, received it yesterday, today at training we were convinced of this.

– How do you feel now? Tired or upset?

– I’m tired, I see. Today I also didn’t ride as easily as I can. I am upset with the short program, because there was a tough mistake. If everything was good in the short one, it would be a good start.

I don’t look upset, I’m just tired. Competition is stressful. Only now I’m trying to let go.

– In general, how would you rate the stage, what would you rate yourself?

– Either three with a plus or four with a minus.

– Did you expect more from yourself?

– We expected that I would skate the short one, but in the end I was mistaken.

– What are your plans next, will you have a day off?

– Today is Saturday, we always have Sunday – day off, tomorrow we will fly out and arrive. Therefore, tomorrow Sunday we will serve at home and on Monday for training.

– Do you follow your senior colleagues, do you manage to see something?

– Just on the weekend we watched the test skates with the whole family, discussed with the coach. I was very sick for Sasha Trusova, we sat with the whole family with our fists “Sasha, come on, Sasha, come on.” I love other girls too: Anya Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva, Liza Tuktamysheva. But Sasha is my main idol.

– Do you feel that you compete with her in the number of quads?

– Well, she has a much higher level than me. I strive for her. In general, I had a set with two – lutz and salchow, after the first salchow I decided to go to the second. We can say that Sasha inspired me.

Zinina thinks about five and talks about Plushenko

I really enjoyed performing here! The audience cheered after each item. And this support gave energy to do what I did further. I think this is the largest audience I have ever performed in front of. About my performance here I will say: I did well, but I can do better.

The first quadruple in the cascade I did quite well. And the second … there were technical flaws. She twisted her shoulders a little. I’ve already had this in training. It would seem that such a complex element … But I have a twist.

– So you can try five?

– Haha. I think yes.

– Do you remember your first day at Angels Plushenko?

– It was in June, not so long ago. When I went to the first training session, I thought that this is a very strict coach. But that turned out to be untrue. Evgeny Viktorovich is kind. He explains everything so well that you understand him perfectly and try to fulfill everything with all your might. Looking into his eyes, you see that the person believes in you. And that’s great.