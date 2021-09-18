First patch released for PC version of Deathloop – it does not fix stuttering

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios, France in the official microblog their roguelike shooter Deathloop presented the first patch for the PC version of the game.

Recall that Steam users criticized Deathloop for its technical condition in general and slowdowns in particular. Arkane Studios has already announced that it is studying the issue and has promised to share more specific information in the future.

The released update does not solve all Deathloop problems and is aimed only at fixing a bug that prevented the unlocking of some trophies, and expanding error messages (they will become more detailed).

DEATHLOOP PC players, we have released an update that addresses Steam achievements and adds descriptive error reporting for crashes on launch. We are also investigating reports of “stuttering” on PC, and are exploring fixes. More info: https: //t.co/uO6qu7Vrzb – DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September 16, 2021

“We will also continue to investigate complaints regarding PC stuttering. We are investigating the causes and potential solutions to the problem and will share more as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience “, – the developers wrote.

Deathloop debuted on September 14th on PC (Steam, Bethesda Launcher) and PS5. Despite the technical shortcomings, the new creation by Arkane Studios has earned high praise from the specialized press.