For the first time, the galactic wind, which participates in the formation of a young galaxy, is plotted on the map of the Universe

Observational data and calculations show that over 80% of “real” or baryonic matter – everything in the periodic table – is outside galaxies and is virtually inaccessible for direct observation. Let us emphasize that this is not dark matter, but ordinary matter, which is carried across the Universe by gravitational disturbances or galactic winds. The new observation made it possible to map the galactic wind in one distant galaxy.

Scientists at the Center for Astrophysical Research of Lyon (CNRS / Université Claude Bernard-Lyon 1 / ENS de Lyon) used the MUSE (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) spectrograph on the ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT ESO) in Chile to study the vicinity of the galaxy indicated in the uppermost Figure as Gal. 1. The object chosen for study is interesting in that it is adjacent to a quasar – a powerful and stable source of radiation in the radio range and not only.

The quasar allows you to accurately determine the distance to certain objects in the Universe and serves as a kind of illumination for nearby formations. It was thanks to the quasar that it was possible to see the structure of the galactic wind around the observed galaxy and to detect extragalactic matter in this wind. True, with a reservation – astrophysicists observed only magnesium lines in the wind spectrum, while the periodic table is somewhat wider. In addition, matter can also be represented by naked neutrons and protons, which also fly in the void outside galaxies in many ways.

Another value of the observation is that the formation of young galaxies during the exchange of matter with the help of galactic winds was predicted theoretically, but the process has not yet been observed. The galactic wind itself is believed to be the product of explosions of stars, scattering gas and matter outside galactic structures, but, as observation has shown, the wind also carries matter back into galaxies, as it forms nebulae around galaxies.