forecast and rate for 2.20 / Today at 16:30

Krylya Sovetov will play at home with Rostov in the 8th round of the Russian Championship. The match will take place on September 18, beginning at 16:30 Moscow time. Krylya Sovetov – Rostov: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Wings of Soviets”

Wings of the Soviets are gradually moving up the standings. At least, the Samarans have already left the danger zone, and they look good in terms of the game.

At the moment, the “wings” have 7 points scored. Samara residents are in 11th place in the RPL standings.

In the last round “Wings of Soviets” conceded. Departure to the capital to Lokomotiv ended in defeat (2: 0).

All predictions for RPL

The matches against Rostov are good enough for the Samara team. Of the last five fights, the wings have won two with one failure.

“Rostov”

This team failed the starting segment of the season. Rostov started the championship under the leadership of Valery Karpin, now Yuri Semin is working with the team.

At this moment “Rostov” takes 12th place with 6 points in the asset. Moreover, Semin’s wards scored only 8 goals in 7 matches, conceding 13 goals into their own net.

In the last round, Rostov got one credit point. At home, the team drew with Krasnodar (1: 1).

Semin’s hand is visible in the dynamics of the team’s results. Rostovites have not lost for the past calendar month.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on Wings of the Soviets for 2.00, for a draw for 3.40, and on “Rostov” – for 3.40…

The hosts are unstable, but they try to demonstrate attacking football …

“Rostov” is going to visit for points, moreover, it has not lost for a month.

Both teams will certainly try to play actively in the attack, as they are in a difficult tournament position. Our forecast and bid – Total over 2.5 with odds 2.20…