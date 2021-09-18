“Funny graphics, terrible plot, the game would go on my PS4”: Users attacked DEATHLOOP on Metacritic

Another game that has undergone a massive user attack on Metacritic, became DEATHLOOP from company Bethesdawhich debuted on September 14th. Hundreds of site visitors rushed to award it from 0 to 4 points out of 10, dropping the userscore score to 5.3 points on Playstation 5 and 3.6 points on PC…

The PC version has been criticized for poor optimization, which the developers have already promised to deal with… The ratings for the PlayStation 5 version are two and a half times higher, and there are a variety of messages. For example, there are users who give DEATHLOOP 0 out of 10 points “for the fact that Bethesda was sold by Microsoft”, and others – “for the fact that the game was released only on the PlayStation 5”. They also mention “dumb AI”, “terrible plot” and “funny graphics that PS4 can handle without any problems.” At the same time, in some negative reviews, on the contrary, they say that “the game on the PlayStation 5 looks good and just flies”, but “it is not clear what to do in it.” It is also widely believed that we have a “Dishonored reskin from 2012” in front of us.

Journalists who gave DEATHLOOP high marks (89 out of 100 on PS5) are accused of “corruption”, and Bethesda is accused of “bribery of the media.”

As a reminder, Metacritic games can be rated by any user, even if they haven’t played the game. … Userscore sections often become battlefields between adherents of different platforms and trolls, where some give the game 0 points, while others try to fight back and respond with tens.

Until 2020, new games could be rated on Metacritic the minute they were unlocked on digital platforms. After the scandal around The last of us 2when, in the first hour after the premiere, hundreds of users gave 0 to the PS4 exclusive, the site administration revised the rules and allowed the games to be reviewed no earlier than 36 hours after their release. That being said, The Last of Us 2 eventually won the official Metacritic user poll for the best games of 2020.…

