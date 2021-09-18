Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Satellites in low-earth orbit can be used to coordinate the movement of autonomous vehicles. Bloomberg reports.

According to the agency’s analysts, automakers view satellites as one of the tools for self-driving cars to “communicate” with each other. Space equipment will be tasked with processing a huge amount of information. As noted by Morgan Stanley experts, autonomous tools will generate up to 40 terabytes of data per hour – from cameras, lidars and other sensors. “It’s like you were using an iPhone 3000 years ago,” the authors estimated the pace of technological progress.

At the moment, unmanned vehicles use cellular communication for data transmission. However, this method of synchronization is not reliable, since the cellular communication in different areas may not be uniform. The report says that in this regard, Tesla Elon Musk is at the forefront, as another company of the entrepreneur – SpaceX – has a deployed network of Starlink satellites.

“The relative proximity to the Earth allows satellites to communicate more quickly with people and objects, eliminating the biggest disadvantage of space communications: signal latency,” the experts noted. At the same time, Musk has already revealed plans to use satellites to coordinate autonomous transport: SpaceX has notified US regulators about the connection of satellites with Tesla vehicles.

At the end of summer it became known that spacecraft of the Starlink satellite Internet system will be equipped with laser terminals. The presence of laser communication between spacecraft will reduce the dependence of the system on ground stations and reduce the signal delay time.