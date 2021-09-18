Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Huawei will find a way to bundle its devices with 5G modules. Reported by the publication Huawei Central.

Reporters cite a report from a Chinese insider who said Huawei is preparing to continue to release fifth-generation smartphones. At the moment, the corporation cannot produce devices with 5G, as it does not have enough new processors due to the US sanctions imposed on it.

The specified source reported on the possibility of returning 5G to Huawei devices at the end of August, in September he returned with confirmation of the information. The Chinese company has solved this problem in an unknown way, but the planned release date for the first 5G smartphone has not been announced.

There is speculation that Huawei will unveil next-generation connectivity gadgets at the end of the month. On September 23, the company is planning to announce the Nova 9 series smartphones and some other products.

Due to the ban on trade with American companies, Huawei had to purchase 4G processors for its smartphones. So, at the end of July, the Chinese corporation released the flagships P50 and P50 Pro, which do not support fifth-generation networks. Huawei was added to the US sanctions list in May 2019.