Ganus named the main condition for the restoration of RUSADA :: Others :: RBC Sport

Former head of the Russian anti-doping agency considers it impossible to restore the organization without pursuing a policy of independence and openness

Read us on News News

Yuri Ganus

(Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS)



The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) must become an independent body to fully carry out its work. This was announced to RBC Sport by the former head of the organization, Yuri Ganus.

“I know the requirements and position of WADA. It is extremely important to observe the principle of the leader’s independence from other subjects of power. Functional and financial independence is very important, these were the issues of the roadmap. So is the election of an independent CEO. But the issue of independence declared by WADA and the international anti-doping system is much broader, ”said the former head of RUSADA.

The issue here is also in the politics, culture of making and implementing decisions of the anti-doping culture – the “culture web” within the anti-doping agency, Ganus said. “This is what guides WADA when making decisions on all aspects of anti-doping activities,” he added.

Ganus stressed that the investigation department within RUSADA should also be independent, like the investigation department at WADA: “Even when I was in a leading position, I never interfered in the investigation process, despite the fact that I graduated from the Institute of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and worked for 5 years on a dissertation on the investigation of deliberate bankruptcies. “

According to him, RUSADA is not only the core of the national anti-doping system of Russia, but a systemic link in the international, like any other national anti-doping agency in the world. “The concept of ‘independent’ was clear to me, because I am a professional independent corporate director: and he was for 10 years before RUSADA. These corporate requirements and principles are closely correlated with anti-doping principles,” said Ganus.

Also, the former head of RUSADA noted the need to conduct a dialogue with Western colleagues to restore the agency’s reputation. “For this it is worth working with foreign colleagues, communicating, and communicating your point of view. In the face of a complete loss of confidence, this was not easy to do, but I am glad that I managed to become a handshake for many participants in the world anti-doping movement. This policy has helped a lot in the process of rebuilding the agency, ”he summed up.

The head of WADA called the conditions for lifting sanctions against RUSADA



Earlier, 63 athletes were accused of violating anti-doping rules based on the results of rechecking the data of the Moscow laboratory.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously voted to deprive RUSADA of its compliance status with the Code and impose sanctions on Russian sports due to manipulation of doping sample data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. It was assumed that changes were made to the laboratory’s database, the purpose of which was to hide violations of the rules.

In December, CAS approved the WADA sanctions – Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag for two years – until December 16, 2022. Also, the national anthem and flag may not be used in these competitions.

Yuri Ganus headed RUSADA from August 2017 to August 2020. He was dismissed from his post by the decision of the general meeting of the founders of RUSADA. The reason for the dismissal was financial irregularities revealed during the audit.

While working at RUSADA, Ganus turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the fact that WADA experts were not provided with access to data from the Moscow Doping Laboratory. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response that Ganus “is not aware of the working draft.”