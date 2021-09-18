GAR has canceled Kyle Walker’s foul on Adam Armstrong that could have sunk City against Southampton. Why?

Manchester City lost points again in the 2021/22 Premier League. After the defeat to Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s team knocked out three wins in a row, but on September 18 closed the fiery match with Southampton in a draw – 0: 0.

The key moment of the game happened in the 64th minute. First, Kyle Walker cut the pass to the midline. Southampton quickly delivered the ball to forward Adam Armstrong, who eluded a defender and ran to meet Ederson. Then the second number overtook him: he stretched out his leg and did not allow him to hit.

Judge Jonathan Moss immediately pointed to the point, but a minute later, VAR came out to him. The assistants called the referee to the monitor – he changed the decision. Walker was left without a red, and the Southampton players were furious.

Walker’s foul seemed obvious, but the replay showed Moss had reasons to cancel the penalty. The thing is when Kyle extended his leg in front of Armstrong. By the time the City defender lashed out, Adam had already begun to slide across the lawn. The Southampton striker missed the ball before contacting an opponent.

Armstrong loses his balance before contacting Walker Photo: Other Agency

Technically Armstrong knocked Walker down – Moss canceled the penalty Photo: Other Agency

Apparently, Moss counted: once at the moment of contact Armstrong could not break through on goal, Walker did not foul. Technically, everything happened the other way around: the forward of the guests knocked down the opponent, who stretched out his leg in front of him.

“The episode turned out to be difficult. Usually such moments are read in favor of the attackers. I foreshadow controversy, “said BBC expert and former West Ham forward Carlton Cole. The participant of the moment Armstrong spoke indecisively: “In my opinion, there was a penalty, but the VAR evaluates the game better than us.” Gary Lineker commented on the episode a little more sharply: “An incredible decision from the GAR. Red Walker would be a double punishment and a mistake, but the cancellation of the penalty was surprising. “

Walker’s excuse, however, turned out to be a rare source of positive for City. Guardiola’s players were unable to hit Southampton’s target until the 90th minute. In stoppage time, VAR canceled the ball against Alex McCarthy – all due to the offside position of Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City are now three points behind Liverpool. On Sunday, Manchester United and Chelsea will be able to overtake the champions.

Manchester City – Southampton – 0: 0

