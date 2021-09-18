Gigabyte unveils compact 14-inch U4 laptop based on Intel Tiger Lake

Notebook companies hardly ever use the term “ultrabook” today. However, the concept of ultraportable and lightweight laptops has not gone anywhere. The Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte has announced a new series of such devices, which has received the laconic name U4. So far, the series is represented by the only 14-inch model available in several configurations.

The manufacturer has not produced 14-inch laptops for several years, focusing on 15.6- and 17.3-inch models. And the last laptop in the compact form factor was the gaming model Aero 14. However, the new Gigabyte U4 of the same size comes in a completely different weight category. If the mass of the Aero 14 is 1.89 kg, then the U4 is almost half the weight – its weight is 990 grams. For the case of the novelty, the manufacturer claims compliance with the MIL-STD 810G standard. Laptop “Tested in environments that simulate very difficult conditions for such a technique”, says the manufacturer. In particular, we are talking about tests of work at height by changing pressure, checks in conditions of high and low temperatures and humidity, under the influence of mechanical vibrations, sand, dust, salt fog, etc.

For the new series of ultrabooks, the manufacturer offers a choice in favor of only one processor model – Intel Core i7-1195G7. This is a Tiger Lake generation quad-core chip with a frequency of up to 5.0 GHz, equipped with integrated Iris Xe graphics. In the basic configuration, the laptop has 8 GB of integrated DDR4 memory on board. The novelty also has one free DDR4 SO-DIMM slot. Thus, you can install a total of 40 GB of RAM, although Gigabyte for some reason claims 64 GB.

Unusual, especially for a compact laptop, is the presence of a pair of M.2 connectors for NVMe drives. One has support for PCIe 4.0, the other – SATA or PCIe 3.0 (depending on the region of sale).

But the screen of the novelty is not at all surprising. The resolution of the 14-inch IPS matrix is ​​1920 × 1080 pixels. Today, many 14-inch notebooks from other manufacturers are ready to offer higher resolution displays. Apart from the use of an anti-reflective coating, the company has not reported anything more about it. The keyboard of the device is backlit and equipped with an enlarged touchpad.

It should be noted that most Ultrabooks often lack a wide range of external interfaces. The new product from Gigabyte is an exception. There is one Thunderbolt 4 (USB4) port, one DisplayPort, one USB with 35W charging function, as well as one USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack and a slot with support. microSD memory cards.

Network wireless capabilities of the new product are provided by the Intel AX201 controller with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 standards. The equipment also includes an HD camera, a pair of speakers and two noise canceling microphones. The operating system is Windows 10 Home or Pro.

The laptop is equipped with 36 Wh batteries. According to the manufacturer, it will provide up to 8 hours of operation of the ultrabook without recharging. The package also includes a 65W power supply, which will charge the battery to 45 percent of its total capacity in just 30 minutes. The exact dimensions of the Gigabyte U4 series ultrabook are 322 x 216.8 x 14.9 (17.2) mm. The manufacturer does not say anything about the price of the laptop.