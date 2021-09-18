God of War fan created stunning concept art for the Egyptian setting

©

It was recently confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok will end the Norse God of War saga. Since this information was released, fans have begun looking for significant narrative teasers to determine where the protagonists might head next. Some fans believe that God of War: Ragnarok could jump directly into Egyptian mythology, whether in the final act of the game or during a post-credit teaser. Today, CptnCASx shared a fan-made Eric Ryan concept art for a potential Egyptian storyline in the God of War franchise.

Ryan takes Kratos and Atreus into an ancient Egyptian landscape, complemented by their own attire to match their culture. The concept art is reminiscent of conceptual design, similar to the official key art for God of War and God of War: Ragnarok, where father and son face the landscape of their current alleged mythology. Pyramids, skeletal enemies dressed in robes and skirts, a giant pharaoh and winged lions are just some of the interesting details included in the fan’s concept art.

A barren sandbound environment like this would create a stark contrast to the piercing chill of Fimbulwinter from God of War: Ragnarok. If Santa Monica wants to create a significant transition, then perhaps a retreat to Ancient Egyptian mythology for the next game would be most satisfying. Ryan’s concept suggests that along with the new mythology, Kratos could get a new type of weapon – khopesh.

Since the Leviathan ax became such an iconic weapon in the first part of the game, fans would not like it if it was stopped in favor of a new weapon in future parts of the game. But that could very well be the case with a new mythology in which there will only be certain weapons that represent the culture. In addition, as with Baldur, Freya and other characters who participated in the God of War adventure within the framework of Norse mythology, you can be sure that the gods of Ancient Egypt will be implemented with the same thoughtfulness and with enough plot twists to keep players in stress.