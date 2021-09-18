God of War Ragnarok Trailer Details Reveal Kratos Still Mourning Fay

©

Fans of God of War Ragnarok have revisited the PlayStation Showcase trailer many times in search of small hints of what the game will be like. One fan noticed one particular detail that shows that Fay’s death may play a role in God of War Ragnarok as well. Given that the entire path of the previous God of War game was based on the scattering of Fay’s ashes, it makes sense that her death will be of great importance in the sequel.

As pointed out by Reddit user bin634, in this scene, Kratos is holding a pouch that once held his wife’s ashes. Kratos and Atreus discuss the topic of war, with Atreus believing that this is the only way to solve their problems. He then tells Kratos to start thinking like a general rather than a father, which causes the Ghost of Sparta to lash out at his son. Since this scene was shown after Kratos looked at the pouch, it looks like he’s thinking about what Faye would have done in his situation.

The shared find from the bin634 trailer suggests that this bag could be used as a motive, like Joel’s watch in The Last of Us series. Although he has already served his term, Kratos is able to keep the pouch as a keepsake, and his constant appearance shows the God of War’s inability to let his wife go. It will be interesting to see how Atreus reacts if he stumbles upon him. Either way, this is another clear sign that Kratos deeply loved Fay and is still struggling to cope with her departure.