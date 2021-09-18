Google added privacy protection feature from Android 11 to older OS versions

Google has announced that auto-resetting app permissions, first introduced in Android 11, will soon be rolling out to all versions of its mobile operating system starting with Android 6. The feature will roll out with an update to Google Play services and will cover billions of smartphones released since 2015.

As a reminder, the reset permissions feature, which debuted in Android 11, automatically restricts the permissions of third-party apps to access key smartphone functions, such as storage or camera, if they haven’t been opened for a long period of time. The function is designed to protect privacy and prevent unhindered access of unused programs to personal data.

According to Google, this feature will be automatically enabled on all devices with Google services running Android 6.0 or later. However, for non-Android 11 apps, it will need to be turned on manually. Applications will be able to notify the user to disable this feature if they regularly need to work in the background.

The rollout of the feature will begin in December, according to Google. In the first quarter, it will already be available on all compatible smartphones.