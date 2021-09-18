Gran Turismo: PlayStation 3 Creator Was A Nightmare

Playstation 3 has gained notoriety among developers for its complex architecture. In a recent interview with TheGamer, chapter Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi remembered how much work it took them to create games for this console.

“The PS3 was a nightmare. The console was so complex and difficult to develop. The hardware showed its performance if you learned how to use it correctly, but it was sheer horror to achieve it. It was only after the release of GT6. [в 2013 году] we got the best performance out of the console – that’s how difficult it was. “

In 2007 released on PS3 Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, which was a kind of extended demo in anticipation of a full-fledged game, but the development of the project dragged on until 2010.

Next part, Gran turismo 6, saw the light only at the end of 2013, when a new generation of consoles had already entered the market. According to Yamauchi, it took them several years to unleash the full potential of the PS3, and by then he was happy to leave the console behind. In turn Gran turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 proved to be much easier to develop and in many ways is a new start for the series …

“Making games on the PS5 is much easier. This allowed us to achieve a well-balanced experience. Of course, the graphics are better, 3D audio provides a very rich audio palette, and downloads are almost non-existent. It creates a completely different experience, opens up a whole new world.” …

Gran Turismo 7 is out March 4, 2022… In other recent interviews with Yamauchi shared tons of new details about the project.

Read also: Insider: Beta Battlefield 2042 also postponed – testing will begin a month later…