Guberniev: Spartak negotiated with Cherchesov

The close relationship between Stanislav Cherchesov and Spartak suggests that the 57-year-old specialist may soon become the head of the capital’s club. This information was shared on September 17 by sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev.

“Is Spartak negotiating with Cherchesov? Maybe it wasn’t a negotiation. Let’s say he was asked about his readiness to lead the club, and he agreed.

They ask him: “How much?” And he says, “Five.” Or, let’s say: “Seven,” Guberniev said in an interview with Sport-Express.

The capital’s club denied Guberniev’s insider, expressing confidence in the Portuguese specialist Ruy Vitoria.

“As far as I know, Spartak negotiated with Cherchesov several years ago. Apparently, Dmitry Guberniev means those distant times. Rui Vitoria is currently the head coach of Spartak. The club has not looked for and is not looking for a replacement for him, “- said the head of the press service of the red-and-white Dmitry Zelenov in an interview with SE.

Game principles

In the period from 2016 to 2021, Stanislav Cherchesov headed the Russian national football team. For the first two years, the Russian specialist was preparing for the home world championship, playing with different players and choosing the optimal tactical scheme for them.

As a result, the greatest success for the national team was brought by the 4-2-3-1 formation, where forward Artem Dziuba was used as the tip. This is how the Russian national team played most of the matches in the selection for Euro 2020

Situationally, the Russians adjusted to stronger opponents, releasing three central defenders (this is how Russia beat Spain in the 1/8 finals of the home world championship). The main principle of the game was casting on the tall Dziuba, who skillfully sets the body and easily picks up the ball after the canopies.

Unfortunately, the monotony and ineffectiveness of such attacks, which at Euro 2020 were able to bring the national team only two goals, caused negative emotions in the audience.

Cherchesov and Dziuba got the most – the coach stopped trying other options for the development of attacks and put the 33-year-old striker in the squad even at a time when the other attackers were in better shape, and Dziuba himself after the scandalous match against San Marino in November 2019 finally ceased to be a favorite of the public and reduced his performance (in 2019, the striker scored nine goals in ten games, while over the next two years he hit the opponent’s goal six times in 13 games).

Rui Vitoria has been coaching Spartak for almost four months – during this time the red and whites showed an enchanting performance at the Match Premier Cup, scoring 13 goals in three matches against Khimki, Sochi and Rubin, and flew out of the Champions League from Lisbon Benfica (0: 4 on aggregate) and failed the start of the season in the Russian Premier League (RPL), gaining only ten points after seven rounds.

The Portuguese ditched the legacy of Domenico Tedesco, who instilled a 3-5-2 formation for two years, which brought the club silver medals and the first participation in the group stage of the European Cup in three years.

Vitoria wants to play in a 4-3-3 formation, shifting the focus to attacking play, but weak defenders coupled with poor performance (only eight goals in ten official games of the season) are not helping the team’s progress.

Also not in favor of Vitoria is the complete confusion in the management of Spartak. After Dmitry Popov left the post of sports director, the team was left without the possibility of strengthening, and the departure of Alex Kral to West Ham, together with the lease of Gus Til to Feyenoord and Resiuan Mirzov to Khimki, casts doubt on the chances of the red and white performance in the fall – the team plays two games a week, and it will be difficult to achieve victories in at least one of the tournaments without rotation.

Each successive failure of the Portuguese will be seen by the club owner Leonid Fedun as a potential opportunity for his resignation.

Coaching successes

Stanislav Cherchesov began coaching in 2004. During his first visit to Spartak, the team was close to taking the championship in the 2007 season, but after gaining the same number of points with Zenit, the St. Petersburgers bypassed the red and whites in additional indicators and won gold.

Having won nothing in Russia, the specialist went to Poland in 2015, where he started working with Legia. Following the results of his first and only season in the Warsaw club, Cherchesov managed to make a golden double – to win the national championship and the country’s cup.

Rui Vitoria has won ten trophies in his coaching career, the most significant of which are the cups won with Benfica. During the period of work in the Eagles camp, the Portuguese won the championship twice, twice became the owner of the Best Coach of the Season prize, once won the Cup and the League Cup, and took the Portuguese Super Cup two more times.

Communication with the media

Cherchesov has a low reputation among Russian football fans. The dismissive tone of communication with journalists affects the attitude of fans to the Russian specialist not for the better. Many fans were not satisfied with his militaristic slang, and the phrase about the “field commander” he said during his last press conference as the head coach of the national team, spread into memes.

Field commander Stanislav Cherchesov captures a German intelligence officer. Tyrol. 90s. Photo in color. pic.twitter.com/BGxAfbaRwI – СРА4ТВ (@ sra4tv) July 17, 2021

Field commander Cherchesov was sent to command the field #long-awaited resignation – Denis Ts (@ denny1604) July 8, 2021

Rui Vitoria, in comparison with Cherchesov, looks more friendly towards the media and fans. The Portuguese, unlike his colleague, maintains a blog on Instagram, where he shares up-to-date photos with the audience. During the international break, Vitoria and his family went to the Spartak match in the KHL regular championship and enjoyed the confident victory of his teammates – 4: 1.

The success in the last RPL match against Khimki was a bright flash against the backdrop of the team’s unsatisfactory results in European competitions, but the red-and-white fans try to support the coach, blaming the club management for all the troubles. In the comments to Vitoria’s latest Instagram post, you can read a large number of positive messages from fans.

So who is stronger

On Cherchesov’s side – experience and knowledge of how to work in Russian realities. Vitoria has a fresh look at football, a desire to instill a modern style in the team and support from fans. The Russian specialist is an adherent of the authoritarian model of management, to which the legionnaires are not accustomed and from which, judging by the results of the national team at Euro 2020, local players are also tired. Vitoria, in turn, tries to keep a balance between hardness and softness.

The Portuguese is in a difficult situation – only a victory in the upcoming derby against CSKA will be able to secure him from constant rumors about his resignation. But if it does happen, then it is Cherchesov who will be the first on the list of those who will get a chance to replace him.