Gusev is in Toronto! Russian forward clings to the NHL in the most desperate way – 09/18/2021

The player’s decision is one hundred percent convincing that he wants to catch on to the NHL in any way. Even the most desperate and risky. “SE” wrote about this just yesterday and received confirmation just a few hours later.

Gusev has been under the gun of several Russian top clubs for a long time, but he is in no hurry to return to his homeland and grabs at straws. It is difficult to evaluate this move in another way. It will be very difficult for him to get into the main team of the well-equipped Maple Leaves.

Toronto has nothing to lose by inviting the Russian to the training camp. Even if he successfully passes the screening, he will be signed up for modest money, which is very important at a time when the salary ceiling is not growing. They say the club breathes very warmly towards the Russian players because of Jim Paliafiato, who is in charge of scouting in the organization and enjoys great confidence from the general manager Kyle Dubas.

Gusev will definitely get a good chance to prove himself. In the worst case, he will pick up his playing condition before returning to the KHL.

We will not bury Nikita in advance and will try to figure out what he needs to do in order to get into the squad.

Toronto is a specific club, the most popular and talked about in North America. With a powerful selection of players in terms of names and talent, but with almost complete absence of their cup character, which resulted in a protracted series of failed playoffs. The defeats of recent years have become especially sensitive, in particular, the relegation last spring in the first round series from Montreal. It does not seem that Gusev, with his technical style and mediocre speed, is ready to immediately solve any of the important problems of his new team. His role, if everything goes well, will be different.

In theory, the Russian link “Maple Leaves” Gusev-Semenov-Mikheev looks pretty – you want your dreams to coincide with reality. Perhaps at some point during training camp, this combination will take on real shape. This is not what Toronto needs Nikita for. The club’s management is trying with his invitation to intensify the competition on the left flank of the attack, where the situation is far from ideal.

With the departure of Hyman to Edmonton, there are only clear candidates for the top ranks on paper. Neither the newly minted world champion Bantig and the tough enforcer Ritchie, who came in the offseason, nor the already played in the team Kerfoot and Engvall are not the kind of players who cannot be surpassed at least in some moments.

Obviously, for the two singing offensive duets Matthews-Marner and Tavares-Nylander need hard workers who can cover their rear and climb into the hottest spots on the court. Gusev is a player of a completely different plan, who is not very effective in equal compositions. A position in the fourth link next to the Experimental Center Spetzza and the second majority seem to be a feasible goal, albeit under the confluence of a number of circumstances. Scoring points in bilateral games and exhibition matches, finding a common language on the ice with the leaders, behaving openly with the media – this should be the action plan for Gusev for the next two weeks. The desire to gnaw out a place for yourself in the face of fierce competition is appreciated at all times.