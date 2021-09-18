How iPad mini 2021 differs from the previous generation

The most unexpected novelty at the first fall presentation of Apple was the updated iPad mini.

The compact tablet follows iPad Pro and iPad Air moved on to a new bezelless design and started to look pretty modern. The previous generation iPad mini was released back in 2019.

It’s time to compare the old and new “minikis” in order to understand who should buy this tablet today.

1. Body and dimensions

Dimensions (edit) iPad mini 5 make up: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm… Weighs a tablet 300-308 g… (difference in models with LTE and without). It is convenient to hold the device with one hand for reading or viewing content. When working, you have to use your second hand.

A significant part of the front panel is occupied by the display. At the same time, part of the space above and below the screen is practically not used.

Three colors were available upon purchase: Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. The latter belonged to the old “rich” color palette, now such models look a little foreign in the Apple ecosystem.

This fall iPad mini 6 has a more progressive display with thin bezels in the style of the latest iPad Pro and the latest generation iPad Air.

This allowed us to reduce the size of the device to: 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm… Weighs a new “minik” 297 BC The width of the device remains the same, but the thickness has increased slightly. If before that it was convenient for you to hold the iPad mini with one hand in portrait orientation, it is not a fact that this will happen with the new product.

At the same time, the edges became “sharp” without smooth lines and fillets. Before buying, be sure to hold the device in your hands. Someone will find the new format more convenient, while others – vice versa.

The height of the gadgets has decreased slightly, as has the weight of the device. These changes can be called minimal.

By the way, the volume buttons have moved to the top end of the tablet for the first time. Perhaps this was done to make it more comfortable to hold the device with one hand.

There are four colors to choose from: space gray, purple, shining star and pink. The latter two have shared the place of the golden hue.

2. Screen

Old display iPad mini 5 made using Retina technology. This is already a slightly outdated matrix with a resolution 2048 × 1536 pixels and a density of 326 ppi.

Maximum screen brightness 500 cd / m²… There is support for True Tone and wide color gamut (P3).

New iPad mini 6 thanks to the smaller frames, I got a matrix with a larger diagonal. Now it is a more progressive 8.3 ″ Liquid Retina display 2266 × 1488 pixels. The PPI is the same – 326 dpi.

The brightness, unfortunately, has not changed. Peak value 500 cd / m²… If you found it difficult to work with the previous device in direct sunlight, with the new one you will experience the same problems.

The aspect ratio has also changed. Now it’s 3: 2 instead of the usual iPad 4: 3. The rest of the chips like True Tone and wide color gamut (P3) are in place.

There are practically no significant changes in the screen. The matrix has increased in size (the diagonal has grown by 0.4 ″), the rest of the displays are almost the same.

3. Processor and filling

old iPad mini 5 runs under processor control A12 Bionic… This 64-bit chip first saw the light of day in 2018 and was found in the iPhone XS and XR.

The device is equipped with a RAM module with a volume 3 GB… Customers could choose between models with different drives: 64 GB or at 256 GB… There were modifications with and without LTE.

Stuffing iPad mini 6 pulled up to the modern level. Moreover, the tablet received a top-end processor. Apple a15 bionic, albeit a little stripped down, was presented a few minutes earlier than the new iPhone 13.

The capacity will definitely be enough for several years in advance. The developers claim that the tablet 40% faster predecessor in terms of processor power and 80% better works with graphics.

Volume 4 GB… Models with drives available 64 GB and 256 GB… Considering that tablets are often loaded with multimedia content, the minimum memory size will not be enough.

4. Cameras

iPad mini 5 it was equipped with a simple 8-megapixel camera, which was suitable exclusively for scanning documents in good lighting. Diaphragm ƒ / 2.4 This is a vivid confirmation.

For some reason, the device was equipped with Auto ‑ HDR technology for photos.

The camera can shoot video in resolution 1080p at up to 30fps… When the frame rate was increased to 120, the resolution had to be reduced to 720p.

The front camera is an even more modest FaceTime HD module. 7 MP matrix ƒ / 2.2 barely suitable for video communication.

V iPad mini 6 nicely updated the camera. It is now a 12MP wide-angle module ƒ / 1.8… There is a True Tone Quad ‑ LED flash, and the technology is provided for photo processing Smart HDR 3…

You will be able to shoot videos in resolution up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

The front camera is now also 12-megapixel ƒ / 2.4… The ultra wide-angle lens allows 2x zoom out. More features of the matrix are suitable for the work of the chip In the spotlight… This is when the device independently monitors the user and tries to keep him in the center of the frame during video communication.

Capable of shooting video at maximum resolution 1080p @ 60fps…

Changes in the main camera are unlikely to be useful to anyone, but the improved front camera will definitely please your interlocutors with a clearer picture during video calls.

5. Other differences

◉ In the new iPad mini 6 the user identification system has slightly changed. The place of the round Touch ID button under the display was taken by a biometric sensor in the button on the upper end of the device.

◉ To charge and synchronize data with a computer in the new “minicom” will use a faster and more promising Type-C port… This made it possible to increase the data transfer rate by 10 times over the wire and significantly expand the range of supported peripherals.

◉ Model iPad mini 6 with a cellular communication module will receive support for 5G networks…

◉ New tablet supports stylus Apple Pencil (2nd generation), while the old iPad mini worked with the first penny.

◉ Lovers of watching videos on a tablet will appreciate the new speaker layout. They are now spaced apart to produce stereo sound in a horizontal display orientation.

◉ New tablets are equipped with a wireless module that supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax)…

◉ It should be noted that the cellular communication module in the new iPad mini does not support 2G (GSM / EDGE)… If you cannot find 3G / 4G / 5G coverage, then there will be no mobile Internet.

◉ The new iPad mini 6 comes with a powerful power supply for 20 watts… It comes in handy for fast charging your iPhones, but you will have to buy a cable from Type-C to Lightning.

The rest of the parameters remained unchanged.

All differences are brief

▣ Housing and dimensions have become a little smaller, but the transition to a design with “sharp” edges in such a miniature tablet can be a problem. Not everyone will be comfortable holding the new mini with one hand or working with it on the go.

▣ Screen practically did not change, although it became a little larger in size. Although the new tablet has received the next generation Retina-matrix, it cannot boast of serious differences from its predecessor. Maximum brightness at the same average level.

▣ Filling the new iPad mini 6 is top-end. He received the latest processor, as in the presented line of iPhone 13 and 1 GB of RAM more than its predecessor. Most likely, the gadget will not be updated again for several years, for this it was equipped with very progressive hardware.

▣ Cameras although they have received improvements, but only a few will use them for something other than video communication.

▣ From other distinctive features it can be noted support for the newer Apple Pencil stylus, powerful charging included, work in 5G networks for the model with a cellular module and Wi-Fi 6.

There are no other differences between the devices, even the autonomy declared by the Cupertinians is at the same level.

🛒 IPad mini 6 price – from RUB 47,990 Pre-order will be available from September 22nd… The start of sales is scheduled for 24 september…

The miniaturized tablet has received a really major update. The power has been brought up to the top-end iPhones, the camera is no longer as shameful as it used to be, and the design is stylish and modern.

Only the pricing policy of the Cupertinos is upsetting. According to a strange tradition, “Minic” is always sold more expensive than the usual iPad line. After the transition to a frameless design and the addition of modern communication modules, it looks justified.

However, in total for 9 thousand rubles more expensive is the full-size iPad Air with the same stylish design and a large, almost 11-inch screen. A compact “non-phone” considering the screen size of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be needed by units.

I would like to know your opinion on the positioning of the updated iPad mini and Apple’s pricing policy.

