Sportbox.ru’s permanent expert commented in detail on the results of Saturday’s matches of the 8th round of the Russian Championship.

“I won’t be surprised if Agalarov joins a big Russian club in winter”

The game from the very beginning was on a collision course, and so the teams acted throughout the match. In the first half, Khimki looked better, they immediately created the right moment. It is unclear how Kukharchuk missed the goal, and then Mirzov hit the crossbar from a free kick. Not right away, but the guests nevertheless came forward before the break, scored into the locker room, covering experienced Ivanov with pressure and played the majority well. “Ufa” also tried to act actively, but for the time being it did little. Nothing foreshadowed such a dramatic change in the plot. On the other hand, Stukalov’s team is not the first time to add after the break, demonstrating excellent functional readiness.

In the second half, Ufa’s flanks began to work, activity increased on all fronts, and Agalarov, who was hardly noticeable until now, came to the fore. The Bashkir team has once again proved that today it is playing and able to attack, and Agalarov – that it has all the necessary qualities of a scorer. Good play ahead, decent speed, scoring instinct, realization, efficiency – all this is about him. I would not be surprised if, already in the winter transfer window, he moves to one of the big Russian clubs that are already following him. The main team is not far off. If, of course, you continue in the same spirit.

Returning to the game, I note that everything could have turned out differently, do not help out the Belenov owners after the release of Mirzov with the score 1: 2, and then again. Restore the balance to the already revived Khimki, it is far from the fact that the match would have ended with a victory for Ufa.

Krylia Sovetov are very similar to Dynamo

The residents of Samara started the plot of this meeting, acted at high speeds, created a lot of chances and won a well-deserved victory. Although it all started with a ridiculous mistake by the owners’ defender. Surprisingly, all six goals in this match were scored after gross defensive mistakes. Judge for yourself.

1: 0. Soldatenkov, having won the position, lets Almkvist behind his back, placing the body, flies by.

1: 1. Bashtush scores into his own goal out of the blue.

2: 1. Glebov heads the ball out of the penalty area in the center directly to the line under the strike.

3: 1. “Rostov” is combining in front of his own penalty area, Poyarkov gives a one-on-one way (“Wings” generally put a lot of pressure on them).

3: 2. Positional error, after which Glebov delivers a long-range strike. In fact, a serious flaw, but against the general background of this match – almost a trifle.

4: 2. Sarveli makes a few touches to aim well from a kill position.

There were a lot of mistakes in defense, but the game looked good. Osinkin said the day before that Wings of the Soviets are now paying attention to the fact that, being carried away by the attack, they miss counterattacks. Because of this, the Samarans lost a lot of points at the start. However, they do not give up their style of play. They have a very good attack group. Zinkovsky, Yezhov, Sergeev, Glushenkov, young Pinyaev – all these are fast guys with dribbling skills and the ability to beat one-on-one. They should not be given free space at all, otherwise it is fraught with big problems. The individual qualities of the attacking players are an important plus for the positional attack. It is a great merit of the trainer that all the attacking components are at the level, played and worked out. In addition, the team is in excellent functional condition and operates at a high pace.

At the start of the season, I said that Wings have a very promising young team that plays nice football and will progress. At first, there was not enough experience, plus there were defensive problems that still need to be addressed. In this regard, the newcomers, Begich and Bale, as well as the goalkeeper Lomaev, who, despite his youth, are already demonstrating confident play both on the line and on the outs, and with their feet, should help, while it is clear that the guy is confident in himself, a leader by nature. From match to match, Osinkin’s wards gain the necessary qualities before our eyes, learn before our eyes. The victory over Rostov will certainly give confidence. In a meeting with a much more experienced opponent, who, based on the capabilities of the squad, should be at least in the top ten, Krylia Sovetov looked like a team of a higher class. They demonstrate modern attacking football and in this sense are very similar to Dynamo. Today these are the most entertaining and fun RPL teams. Soon they will meet each other. I look forward to this game with great interest.

On the contrary, Rostov has serious problems now. The game is forcedly built on defense with the expectation of counterattacks and standards. Until recently, Norman, Eremenko, Popov were combined in the middle line, and now none of them are in the team, Mamaev after an injury, Hashimoto could not play. There are still enough qualified players in the squad, but new combinations need to be played, and during the season. The same Komlichenko proved back in the Czech Republic that he can score goals in large numbers (no worse than Agalarov), but he does not have such a level of service. Although in terms of the set of performers “Rostov” is not inferior to “Ufa”. The reason for the weak segment of the season is in a complex of factors: the departure of players, injuries, a change of coach. in a word, radical rapid changes. Semin has a lot of work to do, but I believe that he will return Rostov to the top ten.

“Krasnodar is more convincing in game than CSKA and Spartak”

What is Talalaev’s game based on? Good functional readiness, pressure, aggression, high energy expenditure. Quick counterattacks, individual actions and standards – this is how Akhmat scores points. But in this scheme, the key role was played by the now injured Berisha, whose absence affects the game extremely negatively. Ball control and positional attacks are not the strong point of Grozny. In this kind of football, which is mentally close to Krasnodar, the bulls outplayed the hosts confidently and quite easily.

Gancharenko’s work in Krasnodar is already visible. Although the start of the season did not come out much better than the failed spring segment of the last championship, the situation is gradually changing. The southerners have a very good creative group of mid-lane players, quick inventive forwards, an excellent acquisition in the person of Cordoba, who, however, did not play today, but another newcomer Ilyin scored. Young players showed themselves excellently: the first goal was the merit of Spertsyan, and Krivtsov hit the post twice in a match. Working with the younger generation is, of course, a strong feature of the new coach of the “bulls”, which he demonstrated back in CSKA. For many coaches, injuries and losses are a crisis situation, but for Gancharenko it is the norm, a chance to test and adapt young people, to increase competition.

I will say this: in terms of composition, Krasnodar is not weaker than CSKA and Spartak, and in terms of creative play it is more convincing. In theory, Krasnodar can play with everyone except Zenit from a position of strength. But they have a sore spot in the form of a back line. The defense, frankly speaking, is weak, especially against the background of constant losses. Martynovich and Petrov are absent, and then Spayich received an injury. Krasnodar concede too much to gain points consistently. This is what Gancharenko will have to work on and, I think, he will cope. It’s time for Krasnodar to return from the middle of the table to the leading positions.