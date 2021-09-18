Ian Nepomniachtchi could not beat Magnus Carlsen at the chess tournament in Stavanger – and the championship match is ahead!

Carlsen is losing ground again?

Why Magnus Carlsen became the world chess champion and one of the greatest players in black and white history? Positional understanding, endgame class, opening knowledge, calculating variations? Yes. And the Norwegian, like no one else, knows how to get together at a decisive moment.

Remember the world championship match in New York, where the first half of the match Carlsen was unable to break through the defensive orders of the Russian “defense minister” Sergey Karjakin, and then lost, and even with white? At that moment it seemed that everything – the Russian must bring the battle against a staggering opponent to victory, but the chess Viking managed to win back, and then won in extra time with a clear advantage.





And this happens periodically. It seems that Carlsen is losing ground. He has lost motivation, he is no longer the chess god who stormed the record marks of the world rating and tried to gain Elo 2900. But the next day comes – and Magnus again works wonders.

At the super tournament in Stavanger, the outstanding Norwegian’s final start before the world crown match with Ian Nepomniachtchi, which will start in the second half of November, Carlsen was not like himself in the first round. He did not win a single game in regulation time. Even against the underdog, Norway’s No. 2 Aryana Tari!

Yes, he tortured victories in Armageddon (the supertournament was held according to an experimental anti-draw formula – in any match of the evening there should be a winner, even in a shortened game), but he suffered a crushing defeat from Sergei Karjakin, who sacrificed an exchange to the champion, and rushed forward with a chain of passed pawns, leading the queen …





Outplayed and lost

But in the second round Magnus returned, and how! He knocked out the leader Richard Rapport and Iranian genius Alirezu Firuj, who now represents France and, according to the results of the tournament, was included in the top 10 best chess players in the world in terms of rating. Defeated Tari. And after that, only Russians Karjakin and Nepomniachtchi could stop Carlsen on the way to the next title.

We must pay tribute to Sergei Karjakin – in such a situation, another tidy chess player would try to make a draw with the current world champion. But Sergei decided to consolidate the success of the first round and went out to fight the invincible Norwegian! The Russian outplayed the Scandinavian with black – the computer showed a disappointing mark for Carlsen, something like +1 – +1.5 in favor of black. Alas, at the decisive moment Magnus’s nerves turned out to be stronger: Sergei emotionally rushed to finish off White, sacrificed a pawn, then an exchange, but the world champion strengthened himself on the last line, eliminated the opponent’s attack and then proceeded to convert.





The fourth consecutive victory in the classics! And by the last round, Carlsen beat off all the rating victories of the first round and came out on top in the tournament, overtaking Rapport. There remained the last fight, where the world champion had to defend with black against Ian Nepomniachtchi – in fact, it turned out to be a dress rehearsal before the championship match. The tournament intrigue was fueled by the fact that at that moment Alireza Firudzha, in the Taliev style with a cascade of victims, knocked out Richard Rapport and, if he had lost to Magnus Jan, would have shared first place with the Norwegian.

“Bitten” but not “eaten”

In classical chess, Ian Nepomniachtchi is the most uncomfortable opponent for Magnus Carlsen. Taking into account the children’s meetings (when Jan and Sergey were considered the main geniuses, and the Norwegian was still in the shadows), he leads in wins 4: 1 with a sufficiently large number of draws. In short disciplines, Carlsen has a big advantage, so, of course, in Dubai it is advisable for Yan to win in regulation time, without bringing him to a tie-break, where Magnus has already convincingly beaten Karjakin and Fabiano Caruana in the last championship matches.

In Stavanger, Carlsen played the most solid scheme against Nepomniachtchi. At some point, it seemed that the world champion was even a little nicer, but he did not move away from the installation in a duel – a draw means a draw. But the short game of the Russian, who was very dissatisfied with the results of the competition, did not work out. Almost the entire Armageddon Magnus held the initiative – Ian defended himself, but when seconds remained on the clock, he made a mistake and capitulated. So it turned out that the Russians seemed to have “bitten” the world champion, but could not “eat”.

Super tournament in Stavanger – 2021



Final position 1. Magnus Carlsen (Norway) – 19.5 points;

2. Alireza Firouja (France) – 18;

3. Richard Rapport (Hungary) – 16.5;

4. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) – 12;

5. Sergey Karjakin (Russia) – 10;

6. Aryan Tari (Norway) – 7.

Carlsen definitely delighted his fans before the match for the world crown after a crushing defeat by Andrey Esipenko in Wijk aan Zee, after losing Jan-Krzysztof Dude in the World Cup semi-finals and after the hardships of the first round of Stavanger. But, of course, in a fight for the world crown, such a difficult and such a specific one-on-one competition, this circumstance will not be decisive. And the team of Yan Nepomniachtchi, perhaps, did not want to show all their developments and trump card before the upcoming match of the main superstars of the current generation reigning.





In the history of matches for the world crown, it often happened that the favorite, who approached the historical battle in the status of invincible and impeccable, found it very difficult to fight with a psychologically prepared and stubborn opponent. So, for example, it happened in Buenos Aires-1927 with the “chess machine” Cuban Jose-Raul Capablanca, sensationally inferior to the challenger Alexander Alekhine. Of course, Carlsen will try to heed the lessons of New York. But the more interesting it will be to wait and watch the match in Dubai.